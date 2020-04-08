“In war, truth is the first casualty,” wrote Aeschylus, the Greek dramatist known as the “father of tragedy.”
Aeschylus would know. He fought in some of the most important conflicts in history, the Greco-Persian Wars.
We are in a war of sorts now against the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
It’s not an enemy we fight on the battlefield, but we are fighting a kind of war of attrition, huddled in our homes, avoiding as much contact with one another as possible, hoping the virus runs its course sooner rather than later by denying it new hosts to invade. And the coronavirus marks the first time since World War II that Americans have really been asked to make sacrifices for the common good.
In this war, we can’t afford to let truth become one of the casualties. We have seen what comes from that. The first doctors to warn of the new coronavirus pandemic in China were silenced by their government. They spoke out at their own risk. And while China currently reports that it has its COVID-19 epidemic under control, few outside Xi Jinping’s regime believe the official numbers.
It is disturbing, then, to see an American military commander punished for telling the truth.
Capt. Brett E. Crozier may well have sacrificed his career for the sake of the sailors under his command aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
Crozier wrote a letter to between 20 and 30 people up and down the naval chain of command, seeking help for his crew, several of whom were diagnosed with COVID-19. According to reports, he took this measure after going through normal command channels failed to yield action.
“But in removing Captain Crozier from command, senior Navy officials said they were protecting the historic practice that complaints and requests have to go up a formal chain of command,” The New York Times reported. “They argued that by sending his concerns to 20 or 30 people in a message that eventually leaked to news organizations, Captain Crozier showed he was no longer fit to lead the fast-moving effort to treat the crew and clean the ship.”
While some in the Navy’s upper echelons chafed, however, Crozier’s crew cheered, showing their support for the skipper who knowingly jeopardized his career for their safety.
Most incensed by Crozier’s actions — and the leak of the letter in particular — appears to have been Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly, one of the many “acting” officials in President Donald Trump’s administration who has not gone through the process of Senate confirmation for the job he now holds.
Last week, Modly addressed the crew of the Theodore Roosevelt in what the Times reported was a “profane and defensive address that one crew member described in an interview as ‘whiny, upset, irritated, condescending.’ ”
Modly reportedly said Crozier was “too naïve or too stupid to be a commanding officer” if he thought the letter wasn’t going to leak.
What to make then of Modly’s fitness to be Navy secretary if he didn’t think his comments to a crew of nearly 5,000 sailors and aviators aboard one of the Navy’s largest ships would leak?
On Monday, after President Trump called Modly’s comments regarding Crozier “rough,” Modly apologized to Crozier and Crozier’s family. By Tuesday, he had tendered his resignation.
Officials within the Pentagon are reportedly split on the decision to relieve Crozier.
Clearly, respect for the chain of command is essential in any military, but so, too, is loyalty to those putting their lives on the line, and we have seen in other contexts — for example, Vietnam — where there is a fatal disconnect between those in the field and those calling the shots back home.
When truth is the first casualty, it is never the last.
