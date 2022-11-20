Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, America is heading back to the moon.
We aren’t sending astronauts just yet. That is, at best, a few years and several more hurdles down the stretch. But we checked off the first major item on the to-do list last week with the long-awaited launch of the Space Launch System.
The unmanned rocket — the most powerful ever launched by NASA — rode a thundering column of fire into the pre-dawn skies early Wednesday, leaving a glowing arc behind as it rose from Florida’s Space Coast on its way to a rendezvous with the moon.
The Orion capsule launched atop the SLS is on course to reach the moon, more than 230,000 miles away, by Monday. It will then go into an orbit that stretches 40,000 miles beyond the moon before looping back for the return trip to Earth, for a splashdown in the Pacific, off the coast of San Diego, on Dec. 11.
NASA officials are quick to say they won’t sleep easy until after Orion comes home, but getting this far is a triumph for the beleaguered SLS program, which has been beset by delays and cost overruns since its inception — including, most recently, a bedeviling series of fuel leaks and inclement weather that resulted in the scrubbing of previous launch attempts, along with delaying the eventual launch by two days.
These latest delays, however, are nothing compared to what came before. The SLS was originally supposed to have launched on its first unmanned test flight by 2017. The SLS has arrived late and over budget, and will cost $93 billion by 2025, according to government watchdogs. The cost per launch has more than doubled from a projected $2 billion to $4.1 billion, NASA Inspector General Paul Martin told a congressional committee.
SLS’s launch is also a success for United Launch Alliance and its Decatur plant, which built the upper stage that began propelling the Orion capsule 51 minutes after launch.
Science writer Eric Berger, who wrote a book on the early days of Elon Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, puts a lot of the blame for the delays and cost overruns on NASA’s cost-plus contracts for SLS and the Orion capsule, which were funded more than a decade ago, and are “designed to reward such familiar corporate partners as Boeing and Lockheed Martin,” as he writes in the most recent issue of Reason magazine.
Future contracts should help bring some of the Artemis program’s costs back down to Earth. Among those contracts is the one with SpaceX for the vehicle that will ferry astronauts from lunar orbit to the moon’s surface.
Unlike the Apollo missions, each of which took along its own lander, the Artemis missions will send the new Orion crew capsules to the moon, where they will dock with a waiting SpaceX Starship vehicle, which will then take the astronauts down to the moon and bring them back up — then wait in lunar orbit for the next Orion crew.
In this case, NASA isn’t developing a spacecraft through contractors, but buying a service, which SpaceX is providing for $2.89 billion.
But SpaceX has yet to launch Starship on its first full-dress test flight, and who knows what if any difficulties and distractions Musk’s latest chaotic foray — social media, with his purchase of Twitter — may cause.
But the model NASA used for Starship should help contain costs in the future, whether it’s buying services from SpaceX or from competitors like ULA, Boeing or Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, which is building the engines for ULA’s next generation rocket.
Some may say the cost of space is still too much. We think the cost of not going to space is even more. Space is humanity’s future. Artemis, unlike Apollo, isn’t about beating the Russians. It’s about going to the moon, and beyond, to stay.
