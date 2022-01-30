How many marketing campaigns for cities are truly memorable? Only one comes immediately to mind.
In 1977, New York City launched its “I Love New York” campaign, with its now iconic logo featuring the image of a heart in place of the word “love.” The campaign was simple, direct and wildly successful, so much so that the slogan and logo still endure today.
The campaign also happened to come at a low point in New York City’s history. New York was bankrupt and at the height of a city crime wave. When sanitation workers went on strike, garbage piled high in the streets.
Perhaps that’s why the “I Love New York” campaign stuck: It came along when the city was hard to love, but New Yorkers, being New Yorkers, loved it anyway.
Ever since, cities have sought their own slogans and logos, almost all of them forgettable or, worse, misguided.
So, when the city of Florence unveiled a new logo and slogan last week, the backlash that took city officials by surprise probably should have been no surprise at all.
Social media was all abuzz with people mocking the logo, which uses the first three letters of the city’s name, but with the “l” on top of the “o” so as to resemble an exclamation point, making it resemble “F!”
A lot of people regarded “F!” as an epic fail, or possibly something more vulgar.
The logo came with a tagline: “Live For More,” which left some people scratching their heads. More what? More money, perhaps? Are they saying it’s expensive to live here?
Decatur residents can sympathize with their friends in Florence.
We’ve been there, done that and almost got the T-shirt. (Florence got Koozie-style drink sleeves with their new logo emblazoned on them.)
In 2019, Decatur unveiled a new branding campaign with the slogan “A Little Different,” and the reaction from most Decatur residents was swift and hostile.
The city quietly abandoned the marketing campaign, concocted by a Birmingham firm at a cost of $117,000, and it was as if it never happened — apart from the $117,000 in taxpayer money gone from city coffers.
What does “A Little Different” mean, anyway? It seems to imply “quirky,” which is probably not something most people around here associate with Decatur.
Nor is it much in line with the way city officials and developers have been selling the city to potential residents, which is as a good place for young families to settle and raise their kids.
“A Little Different” seems to have fallen from the same tree as “Keep Austin Weird,” a slogan that merchants in Austin, Texas, came up with to capitalize on Austin’s reputation for, well, being weird.
Perhaps that’s where both Decatur and Florence went wrong: Both turned to Birmingham firms — outsiders — for advice on how to brand their cities.
How most cities are known, however, is the result of an organic process — oftentimes a nickname that just sticks. Huntsville is the Rocket City, for obvious reasons. Decatur now builds rockets, too, but that doesn’t make it the Rocket City. Decatur and Florence are both on the banks of the Tennessee River, but only Decatur is the River City, where the river is central to the city’s identity.
When branding, you have to work with what you have. You can’t fool people. Austin was weird before merchants there decided they needed to keep it that way.
Maybe Decatur will have better luck next time. The City Council this month retained a local firm, Red Sage Communications, to coordinate a marketing campaign that will include, according to the contract, “development of key messages, tagline and campaign logo.”
Decatur has its strengths. Its metro area is now the second-hottest housing market in the state even without a branding campaign. We hope the next campaign plays to them.
That would be a little different.
