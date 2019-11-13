As they used to say on the TV series “Game of Thrones,” “winter is coming.” But residents of north Alabama may be forgiven this week for thinking winter is already here.
On Monday, people were out and about in shirtsleeves. Twenty-four hours later, they were bundled up for the coming Ice Age. It was like another saying, of somewhat older vintage: If you don’t like the weather in Alabama, just wait a minute.
On Tuesday, residents of the Tennessee Valley awoke to snow-covered rooftops and icicles dangling from awnings. Many schools opened two hours late so children wouldn’t have to stand outside, waiting for their bus rides, in subfreezing temperatures and biting wind. One school, Skyline High School in the higher elevations of Jackson County, canceled classes entirely because of poor road conditions.
Yes, the calendar may say winter is more than a month away, but north Alabama is already getting a taste, which just goes to show how unpredictable the weather in north Alabama is as we enter what is the region’s secondary severe weather season. November can bring snow, or it can bring thunderstorms and tornadoes.
Perhaps that’s why the National Weather service has offered advice for dealing with what it calls “sneaky” winter hazards, although many of them are familiar to people who live in the Tennessee Valley.
How often have we seen a snow forecast fizzle because temperatures didn’t drop quite fast enough before most of the rain left the area? But even that can cause hazardous conditions, like freezing drizzle: “When surface temperatures are below freezing, drizzle will form a thin layer of ice on the roads. This difficult-to-see ice can cause very dangerous travel conditions,” according to the NWS.
Freezing rain, even more than snow, can make travel hazardous and knock out power, sometimes for days on end in rural areas.
With all this in mind, it’s not too early to take winter precautions.
That means stocking your vehicle with winter gear such as warm clothes, a blanket, food and water, and making sure you have a charger for your mobile phone.
For your home, make sure you have food, water, medication, a flashlight with plenty of batteries and a first aid kit.
If you have to be outside in cold weather, always dress in layers.
If you’re using a generator for power, remember it requires special care as well.
According to the American Red Cross, “The primary hazards to avoid when using a generator are carbon monoxide poisoning from the toxic engine exhaust, electric shock or electrocution, and fire.” Make sure you follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully.
Just because Alabama weather can be sneaky is no excuse for being caught unaware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.