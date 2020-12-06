Winter is still officially two weeks away, but it’s already making its presence in north Alabama known, with low temperatures dropping into the 20s and even snow flurries in some areas leaving a few traces on rooftops and windshields.
This comes after an unseasonably warm November and an average October that was still pretty chilly at times.
According to figures compiled by the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, average highs in November were about 3.4 degrees above normal, while average lows were about 0.5 of a degree above normal.
But December could turn out differently — or not.
“The monthly outlook … indicates equal chances of seeing above normal or below normal temperatures for this part of the country,” said NWS meteorologist Dan Dixon. “It could go either way.”
If ever there were a succinct description of weather in the Tennessee Valley, “it could go either way” is it, which is why it’s good to be prepared for a winter that can go from springlike to an icebox within hours.
Many people rely on space heaters for warmth during the winter, but space heaters and other heating equipment are one of the major causes of winter fires, according to the National Fire Protection Council.
“Local fire departments responded to an estimated average of 52,050 fires involving heating equipment each year in 2012-2016, accounting for 15% of all reported home fires during this time,” according to the NFPC. “These fires resulted in annual losses of 490 civilian deaths, 1,400 civilian injuries, and $1 billion in direct property damage.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips for using space heaters safely:
• Keep heat sources, like space heaters, at least 3 feet away from drapes, furniture, or bedding. Never cover your space heater.
• Never place a space heater on top of furniture or near water.
• Never leave children unattended near a space heater.
• Make sure that the cord of an electric space heater is not a tripping hazard, but do not run the cord under carpets or rugs.
• Avoid using extension cords to plug in your space heater.
• If your space heater has a damaged electrical cord or produces sparks, do not use it.
Additionally, the CDC recommends having central heating systems serviced once a year.
Travel can be equally hazardous, and Alabama is not immune. A fast-moving snow or ice event can and has left hundreds of drivers stalled or stranded on area highways and interstates. For situations like that, the CDC recommends stocking your vehicle with winter weather supplies: a mobile phone, portable charger and extra batteries; extra hats, coats, mittens and blankets; a windshield scraper and shovel; battery-powered radio with extra batteries; and a flashlight with extra batteries.
More information can be found at the CDC’s website: www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/preparehome.html.
It’s possible winter could go the other way, with warmer than normal temperatures. Even tornadoes are a possibility here in December.
According to the NWS, 21% of all Alabama tornadoes happen in November and December, as well as 8% of the deaths.
So, the best advice is, be prepared for anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.