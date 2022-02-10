The state of Alabama is playing Whack-a-Mole with its education system. A problem crops up, and state lawmakers take a whack at it. Another problem crops up, and they take a whack at that one, too. The next thing you know, a third problem has cropped up, or maybe the first has returned.
The end result is the same: Alabama remains at the bottom academically.
The state enacted the Alabama Reading Initiative in 1998, and students made some improvement. But by 2019, the last year before COVID-19 threw everything into disarray, Alabama again ranked near the bottom in reading, having lost all of the gains of the past decade.
Math scores were even worse.
“We were dead last in math in the last round of testing. Alabama was 52nd, even behind the District of Columbia and military schools,” State Sen. Arthur Orr said last week. “That’s unacceptable and we have to do something to change it.”
Orr’s response is the Alabama Numeracy Act which lays out actions schools must take in grades kindergarten through fifth to improve math proficiency, provides for more math coaches and tutors, and requires annual screenings to monitor progress.
“The bill will require significant commitment by the state and the education community, but as I see it, we have no other option,” Orr said in October. “We have to do better.”
We support Orr’s effort to improve the state’s math education but worry it needs to be part of a more comprehensive reform. As a standalone initiative, the Alabama Numeracy Act could struggle to sustain progress, much like the Alabama Reading Initiative.
In 2019, the state Legislature passed and the governor signed into law the Alabama Literacy Act, sponsored by Rep. Terri Collins, to make up for the declines in reading that followed the temporary gains under the Alabama Reading Initiative.
The Alabama Literacy Act includes requirements for enhanced teacher training, student screenings and additional help for struggling readers, including summer programs. In those aspects, it’s much like Orr’s new math bill. But the Literacy Act also includes a requirement that third grade students read proficiently before being promoted to fourth grade.
Collins and other lawmakers are now working to delay enacting the promotion requirement because of the COVID pandemic, which has cost students time in the classroom and exacerbated the problem of “learning loss” — that is, students forgetting what they’ve learned the longer they stay out of the classroom.
The state has also invested heavily in pre-K to make sure students enter kindergarten on an even footing and ready to learn. Several studies have found that the benefits of pre-K fade out by the third or fourth grade. At least one study, however, published in the International Journal of Child Care and Education Policy, says Alabama’s pre-K program is the exception, with benefits that persist until at least the seventh-grade. Yet even as the state has expanded pre-K availability, overall reading scores have declined. This is a discrepancy crying out for explanation.
What seems likely is Alabama’s Whack-a-Mole approach to education isn’t working or, at least, yields only short-term gains. What is required is systemic reform.
That, of course, is what state Sen. Del Marsh is aiming for with his plan to expand school choice. That would be a systemic change, but there is little evidence to suggest that school choice, where it has already been implemented in the state, has done much to help.
It may be that elements of all of the above are needed, as well as more funding for schools that chronically lack the necessities and where students are expected to learn on empty stomachs and in crumbling surroundings.
But what seems likely is all of these elements need to be made to work together, so they complement each other rather and conflict. That may mean taking a step back rather than simply passing another bill. And that may mean the Legislature being more hands off and letting the state school board do what it was elected to do.
(0) comments
