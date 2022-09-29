Former President Donald Trump is not best known for his success in fostering bipartisanship, but he appears to have done so inadvertently through his actions leading up to Jan. 6, 2021.
Bills in the House and Senate would implement long-overdue reforms to the 1887 Electoral Counts Act. While the need for such reforms has long been recognized, it took an insurrection attempt spurred by Trump’s novel efforts to undo a presidential election to lend urgency to the mission.
As Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday in announcing his critical support for the Senate bill, “Congress’ process for counting the presidential electors’ votes was written 135 years ago. The chaos that came to a head on Jan. 6 of last year certainly underscored the need for an update.”
Whether Trump actually came close to reversing the results of the election is debatable, but his effort undermined domestic confidence in elections and international confidence in the stability of the United States and in this nation’s ability to manage peaceful transitions of power.
The Senate Rules Committee voted 14-1 this week to approve the bill reforming the Electoral Count Act and send it to the Senate floor. While not as expansive as a related House bill, it comes with 11 GOP co-sponsors, enough to overcome a filibuster.
The bill makes important changes that seek to correct the deficiencies that became evident after the last presidential election by:
• Making clear that the vice president’s role in counting the electoral votes is purely ministerial.
• Increasing the number of representatives and senators needed to raise an objection to a state’s electors and force a vote.
• Creating a fast-track judicial process to rein in governors who refuse to certify an election.
• Preventing state legislatures from overriding the decision of voters.
The reforms included in the House bill are more extensive, but that bill received minimal Republican support. House Democrats need to recognize the positives in the Senate bill and not let the perfect become the enemy of the good, and most importantly need to accept that no reforms will take place unless at least 10 Republican senators support the legislation.
Speed is also important. While polls are contradictory on how the midterm elections in November will affect the makeup of Congress, there can be little doubt that the new members who take office in January would complicate the passage of a bill negotiated in the previous term.
Trump’s conduct leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, was harmful to the nation. The silver lining, however, is that his efforts to twist the archaic Electoral Count Act to suit his desires appear likely to result in rare bipartisan support of legislation that will benefit the nation.
