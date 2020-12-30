We in the South know all about lost causes — and the temptation to keep fighting for them long after it makes any sense.
Congress will meet next Wednesday to formally accept the results of the Electoral College vote making Joe Biden president of the United States. This process is usually just a formality, but for some House Republicans, it is a last-ditch effort to do the impossible: keep President Donald Trump in office for a second term.
Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville has been leading the charge to challenge the election results, the Electoral College results and the will of the American people as expressed overwhelmingly in the popular vote. He has persisted in promoting wild conspiracies to explain how shadowy forces somehow stole the election from President Trump.
These conspiracies, also given life by Trump and many of his most fervent supporters, involve everything from electronic vote tampering for which there is no forensic evidence to outlandish tales of trucks bringing in fabricated ballots for Biden in the dead of night. Where the trucks came from, where they went, who drove them, who printed the ballots and where — these are just a few of the questions such a conspiracy, if real, would raise. Those promoting it have no answers to any of them, although Trump confidant Roger Stone — a recent recipient of one of the president’s pardons — has claimed they came in by boat from North Korea, which is a bit of a stretch even for a man with a tattoo of President Nixon on his back.
To be fair, this is not the first time disgruntled losers of a presidential election tried to challenge the results in the House. Some Democrats challenged President George W. Bush’s win over John Kerry in 2004, claiming there was something fishy with the vote in Ohio.
The difference between then and now is back then, Democrats knew their actions were only symbolic. This time, some Republicans and Trump-supporting activists on the populist right have aggressively promoted the fiction that their challenge stands a chance. It doesn’t. It will not change the outcome of the election. All it will do is give some Trump supporters false hope, which will turn into even more bitterness and disillusionment when it fails.
The Senate leadership has reportedly warned Senate Republicans not to go along with the House’s stunt, but only incoming senator, Alabama’s Tommy Tuberville, has strongly indicated he will object to accepting the Electoral College results, resulting in hours of useless procedure and debate that, in the end, will change almost nothing.
The only thing that will change is the state of Alabama will lose influence in the Senate. Thumbing his nose at his own party’s leadership, over an issue that will only embarrass them, is not a good way for a freshman senator to make a good impression.
This effort to try to deny Biden the presidency is a lost cause, but it is not the Alamo or even Pickett’s Charge. It is not the Charge of the Light Brigade, but it is a blunder. It would be only a self-inflicted wound on Republicans and Alabama Republicans in particular.
And that is not good for the state of Alabama.
