No matter where one goes across north Alabama, one is sure to run into a construction zone. They’re everywhere — from new homes and businesses to newly widened roads and freshly erected bridges — springing up like mushrooms from the red clay Alabama soil.
That soil is everywhere, too. So much of it has been moved around and piled high to make way for all of that construction. But that’s not the only link between the state’s fertile soil and the latest construction coming to downtown Decatur.
The Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market will end its 2022 season on Nov. 19. When the market reopens for its once-a-month winter schedule starting Jan. 14, it will be in a new, temporary home in the parking lot at at the northeast corner of of First Avenue and Grant Street behind The RailYard restaurant and Shops on Second Avenue.
The move will clear the way for construction at the farmers market’s permanent site at 211 First Ave. S.E., which will be getting a projected $2.7 million makeover.
The new farmers market is still just an idea — but one officials expect will take shape in time for the remodeled market to open in mid-2024. The architectural firm Chapman Sisson Architects has submitted several possible designs but is reworking them with less-costly options, said Decatur City Councilman Kyle Pike.
“We’ve got drawings scheduled to go out for bid the second week of February, with a planned March 7 bid opening,” Pike said.
As it stands, the farmers market does not yet even have plans for demolishing the current building. But when demolition starts, yet another corner of downtown will be covered in red clay.
Downtown Decatur is already “basically one big construction site,” observed Laura Ritch, farmers market board director.
Officials have said they’d like the new market to become a draw for tourists and have the capability of being open year-round. Preliminary plans called for 18 truck-adjacent vendor stalls, 26 vendor stalls under cover, a multipurpose lawn capable of holding vendor tents, public restrooms, office and storage space and a 1,000-square-foot multi-purpose room that could be rented for wedding activities and parties.
The farmers market is a unique aspect of downtown’s revitalization. The farmers market board has a forward-looking agenda for the market’s renovation, but the market itself has roots that stretch back decades and stems from a tradition that goes back centuries, when farmers from the hinterlands ventured into town to sell what they had raised and do business with the local artisans and merchants.
As downtown transforms into an arts-centered mecca, the farmers market is changing with it, keeping to its original mission while adapting to each new twist. It will hopefully be able to cater not only to tourists and other visitors to Decatur, but to the new restaurants and niche grocery stores planned for downtown that are seeking to meet the demand for fresh, farm-to-table produce.
An urban market is still planned for 609 Bank St. in downtown, but its progress has been delayed by the same supply chain snarls that could stall renovation of the farmers market.
There are obstacles ahead, but one way or another, downtown Decatur will in the near future sprout a new centerpiece where Morgan County farmers can sell what they’ve raised to enthusiastic customers.
