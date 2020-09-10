The country has been on this path for decades, but it has finally reached its inevitable destination.
Next year, the federal debt, which is the sum total of all the budget deficits the U.S. government runs year after year, will exceed the size of the entire U.S. economy.
If that sounds ominous, it is. But it is not the first time it has happened. The last time the U.S. debt was larger than the U.S. economy was 1946, and we at least had the defeat of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan to show for it.
Much of the recent surge in spending is understandable. It’s the result of trying to keep families and businesses afloat in the midst of a pandemic the likes of which the country hasn’t seen in more than a century. Even without government-imposed shutdowns and rules restricting what some businesses can do and how many customers they can serve, the economy would still be struggling. Business is down even in areas that have largely reopened, because fear of the coronavirus is ultimately more potent than any rules.
It’s because of situations like now, when the government needs to spend money, that fiscal discipline during good times is necessary. But the U.S. government hasn’t been particularly good at that.
Instead, over the past several decades, we have needless wars and runaway entitlement spending that nevertheless fails to deliver a sufficient safety net. Those who want to spend even more decry cutting even the growth of federal spending increases as “austerity.”
Federal spending surged under President Barack Obama and has continued to grow under President Donald Trump. Trump’s spending trajectory was heading up even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal government has run a few surpluses during this period. The last was in 2001.
When it comes to shrinking the annual budget deficit, there is no substitute for economic growth.
“When the deficit peaked in 1992, the United States was emerging from a brief recession. When the budget was balanced in 1998, the economy was completing the seventh consecutive year of growth, during which 13 million jobs were added and inflation averaged less than 3 percent. The budget was the beneficiary of economic success,” wrote the Brookings Institute’s Allen Schick back in 2000. But reining in spending was also key.
“During the 1990s, the president (Bill Clinton) and Congress exploited (Budget Enforcement Act) spending caps to demonstrate their commitment to control the budget and to reduce the size of the government while spending somewhat more than the BEA rules intended,” Schick noted.
Why is all of this important? For two reasons. First, there is the drag the debt has on the overall economy. Second, there is the incentive the debt gives to the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low regardless of economic conditions, so as to keep interest on the debt more manageable. (The Fed then buys up much of that debt, as do private investors and other countries, although people worry about the last of those far out of proportion to the amount of debt those other countries own.)
The Federal Reserve is even now moving away from its primary mission of economic stabilization and inflation control, pledging to keep interest rates low even if inflation should start to rise.
Both fiscal and monetary policy are thus hamstrung by the nation’s debt.
Candidate Trump talked a lot about the debt, but President Trump has piled on. Sitting Sen. Joe Biden was willing to take on entitlement spending in order to confront annual deficits, but candidate Biden never mentions it.
There are no budget hawks left, and yet the debt mounts and will soon break its World War II record. What will we have to show for it?
