Upgrading the appearance of Decatur should be a top priority for city officials.
A more scenic city:
• creates pride among residents;
• makes our neighborhoods more appealing to potential newcomers, including the young families and professional workers that the city needs;
• provides a selling point for real estate agents; and
• motivates residents and businesses to invest in property improvements.
Conversely, a city that consistently has an unkempt appearance leads some residents and visitors to think it’s OK to add to the litter. It was easy to find examples of litter this past week, such as trash lying along Somerville Road Southeast across from Delano Park.
It’s disgusting and tiresome.
Little things such as trash lying on the ground matter.
It’s time for the city to become more aggressive with cleanup and litter prevention efforts.
Each of us individually also can work to pick up litter and vow never to toss our garbage into the landscape.
