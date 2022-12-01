To judge by the reaction on social media, Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze to be its next head football coach is, to say the least, polarizing. The Auburn Family is a house divided.
Freeze acknowledged as much Tuesday when the university officially announced him as the new leader of the Tigers program.
“Give me some time. Get to know us. Get to know our family. Get to know the truth of our story,” Freeze said. “And I think the ones who have done that have said, ‘Man, you know what, I kinda like this guy and this family.’”
This is not the first time Auburn has given a second chance to a controversial head coach. Head men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl came to the Plains after NCAA violations that led to his departure from Tennessee. Pearl has rewarded Auburn by turning the Tigers into a basketball power, but that hasn’t happened without other scandals. Former Pearl assistant Chuck Person pleaded guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge in a wide-ranging scandal that ensnared several college basketball programs. As a result, Pearl was suspended for two games, two Auburn players had to sit out a season and Auburn self-imposed a postseason ban.
But at least Pearl’s troubles stem from NCAA rules violations — and lying to cover them up. Freeze’s issues go deeper and raise more pressing ethical concerns.
Most prominently, Freeze was forced out as head football coach at Ole Miss in 2017, the Associated Press summarizes, “after school officials uncovered a ‘pattern of personal misconduct’ starting with a call to a number used by an escort service from a university-issued cellphone. The program ultimately landed on NCAA probation for 21 violations of academic, booster and recruiting misconduct mostly under Freeze’s watch.”
Freeze’s road back to rehabilitation went through Liberty University, which is itself mired in scandals that don’t have anything to do with Freeze, but in which he nevertheless managed to insert himself.
Freeze sent a direct message — a “DM” in social media speak — to a former Liberty student who reached a settlement with Liberty after she said she was sexually assaulted there. In the DM, Freeze defended Liberty’s athletic director, whom the woman had criticized online.
Freeze apologized for that during an interview Tuesday with ESPN.
“I learned from this situation that I should totally understand other people’s circumstances first before communicating or commenting on someone’s situation,” he told ESPN. “It was an inadvertent misstep with no ill intent, and I am sorry.”
Other accusations about Freeze go back to his days at Briarcrest Christian High School in Memphis, where he coached from 1995 to 2004. While there, he told a female student she had to change out of a Grateful Dead T-shirt because of its illicit drug connotations. That is understandable. What isn’t is that the female student said he made her do so in his office and didn’t bring in a female teacher to oversee the wardrobe change.
“Coach Freeze pulled me in his office and told me that my shirt represented drugs,’’ the student, now 27, told USA Today. “I said, ‘I’ll go change in the bathroom,’ and when I said that he said, ‘No, you’re going to change in here so I get the shirt and you can’t have it back.’ … He didn’t do anything sexual. But I stood in the corner and faced the wall when I did it and I changed out of my shirt. No privacy.’’
Freeze and Briarcrest have denied any wrongdoing by Freeze while he was at Briarcrest.
Auburn officials say they have thoroughly vetted Freeze. We hope that’s the case. We hope they found nothing worrisome because there is nothing to find. We certainly hope they weren’t blinded by the fact Freeze beat Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide twice while at Ole Miss.
That, after all, wasn’t reason enough for Ole Miss to keep him.
