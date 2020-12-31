Ringing in the new year, as millions of Americans will do tonight, always comes with admonitions to do so safely. That takes on a new dimension in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
For those who do plan to go out and celebrate, the usual cautions apply: don’t drink and drive, have a designated driver, take advantage of ride sharing services, etc. It’s all about getting home safely.
Public health officials, however, would rather everyone celebrate the coming of 2021 at home with just their immediate families.
Alabama is currently seeing more COVID-19 cases, a higher percentage of tests coming back positive, more hospitalizations and more deaths than at any time since the pandemic started last March. One of the early hot spots in the U.S. last year was New Orleans, which saw its COVID-19 cases spike following Mardi Gras. Health experts fear similar spikes if people celebrate New Year’s Eve in anything approaching the manner to which they’re accustomed.
According to The Associated Press, “Alabama ranked sixth on the list of states with the most new cases per capita over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Alabama’s latest average positivity rate — the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus — is almost 40%, one of the highest figures in the country. And the state is seeing an average of 46 deaths per day, up from 30 on Dec. 14.”
While the disease is mostly a threat to the elderly or those with preexisting conditions — especially obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure — it can prove serious, even fatal, to the young and healthy. The odds vary by demographic, but no one is immune.
Tuesday night, 41-year-old Luke Letlow, Louisiana’s incoming Republican member of the U.S. House, died from complications of COVID-19. According to a physician at the hospital where Letlow was treated, he had no underlying health conditions that would have placed him at higher risk of dying from the new coronavirus.
Nevertheless, it is easy to sympathize with anyone who wants to bid a raucous and not exactly fond farewell to 2020. The coronavirus has had a devastating impact on the lives of millions of people, not only in terms of deaths, but in the form of lost jobs, businesses that have closed and will never reopen, lost time with friends and family, and negative consequences for children’s education that educators are only now beginning to understand.
Yet as bad as the COVID-19 pandemic is, and as pervasive its impact, it’s not the only thing that happened in 2020.
It may seem a lifetime ago, but President Donald Trump was actually impeached this year. The country split over issues of race that call into doubt how much progress we’ve made since the civil rights era. In some large cities, political opportunists turned what began as peaceful demonstrations calling for racial justice into riots. As a whole, law enforcement failed to get a grip on the situation, either overreacting in some cases, or simply letting looters run wild in others.
Complete numbers are yet to come, but preliminary figures indicate decades of progress in reducing violent crime have reversed, at least in large cities. The deaths of seven people in a mass killing this year in Morgan County pushed even our relatively small, rural community to near the top of the nation’s violent death figures, at least on a per capita basis.
It’s only natural that people are eager to send off what is one of the worst years in at least the past 50 years. But do so safely. We all want to be here next year wishing 2021 a hopefully fond farewell.
