Charlie Graddick is stepping down, effective Nov. 30, as director of Alabama’s Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
It’s a position to which Gov. Kay Ivey never should have appointed him.
“When I asked Judge Graddick to take on the Herculean task of turning around the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Charlie told me he would give it his all,” Ivey said this week in announcing Graddick’s departure. “And without question, Judge Graddick has laid a solid foundation by focusing on rebuilding staff morale, improving field operations and upgrading the equipment and technology that our Pardons and Paroles employees need to more effectively and efficiently do their jobs.”
That view is not widely shared. Under Graddick’s leadership, the state’s parole process ground to a halt.
Graddick maintained that the parole process is not meant to help alleviate the state’s problem with chronically overcrowded and understaffed prisons. That is true. But it is also true that a parole process that is slowed to a crawl will make the problem even worse.
Ivey brought Graddick in to fix a parole system that had let out some inmates who almost certainly should not have been released and who, in a handful of cases, went on to commit heinous crimes. It was obviously a problem in need of correcting, but under Graddick, the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles erred in the opposite direction.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise given Graddick’s record. He successfully ran for state attorney general in 1978 with a memorable TV commercial that showed Graddick slamming shut a prison door, and that’s just what he did as attorney general.
As attorney general, he fought against any type of criminal justice reform, opposed rehabilitation programs and opposed attempts to reduce the state’s prison population — unless it was reduced by more sweeping use of capital punishment.
When he ran for governor in 1986, he campaigned on the fiction that state prisons were taxpayer-subsidized resorts.
“The next governor needs to make sure our prisons look more like prisons and less like welcome centers,” he said at the time.
Graddick’s tenure as Alabama attorney general is one of the reasons Alabama’s prisons are overcrowded, violent and on the verge of being taken over by the federal government. As head of the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, he simply reverted to his old habits — even as COVID-19 began to run rampant through the state’s prison system.
No one is endorsing “coddling criminals,” but the punishment should fit the crime, and Alabama’s prison system amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.
In this environment, Graddick was the wrong man at the wrong time to correct the problems with the state parole board.
We encourage Ivey to look beyond throw-away-the-key politicians when she chooses Graddick’s successor.
