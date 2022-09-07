In the Tennessee Valley, we are fortunate to have not only abundant energy sources, but a diverse mix of energy sources — not just old coal-fired power plants but also hydroelectric and nuclear as well as a growing portfolio of other green energy sources, especially solar.
Not everywhere is so fortunate, which makes the drive to move away from fossil fuels and the greenhouse gases they produce more difficult.
It’s not enough for politicians to say fossil fuels are bad and should be outlawed. They have to have alternatives, and the alternatives have to be technologically feasible. And, more importantly, the technology has to be ready to go online when the fossil fuel stops.
The Biden administration’s infrastructure and misnamed Inflation Reduction Act both direct spending to the power grid and and to green energy, but it remains to be seen what comes of that. Regardless, its impact won’t be felt for years.
Meanwhile, the nation’s and world’s energy needs are a present concern and are going nowhere.
Germany, for reasons that may make for good domestic politics but defy reason, has been phasing out its nuclear power — planning for a green energy future in which it is not a part.
But the wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal power the Germans are counting on remain elusive. The technology isn’t there yet. That has left Germany dependent on the very fossil fuels it is trying to eliminate.
Worse still, Germany is dependent on oil from Russia, which means either Germany continues to subsidize the Russian war machine or prepares to endure a harsh winter.
German leaders have gone back and forth over whether to suspend the shutdown of Germany’s nuclear plants. That this is even a question is baffling to most outsiders. The most recent indications are Germany will keep two of its nuclear plants online.
“The economy minister, Robert Habeck, announced on Monday that the power plants, Neckarwestheim in Baden Württemberg and Isar 2 in Bavaria, are to be kept running longer than planned in order to be used as an emergency reserve until the middle of next year,” reported Britain’s Guardian newspaper.
Still, Germany’s long-term plans are to shutter all of its nuclear plants.
California’s energy policy has long been guided by the same misguided environmentalism that sees nuclear power as the enemy rather than a solution. But its governor last week signed legislation to keep California’s last nuclear power plant, Diablo Canyon, operating beyond its scheduled 2025 shutdown.
“Climate change is causing unprecedented stress on California’s energy system and I appreciate the Legislature’s action to maintain energy reliability as the state accelerates the transition to clean energy,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.
Diablo Canyon will now stay in operation until 2030, but California politicians may have to extend its life again, especially if they plan to stick to outlawing the sale of gasoline-powered automobiles in the state by 2035.
And it’s not just a matter of power generation. It’s a matter of the power grid. California’s is in dire shape and is presently in no condition to handle the load of a lot of new electric vehicles charging at power stations rather than filling up at the pump.
Even now, California is facing the prospect of blackouts because so much of its grid poses a fire hazard and has to be shut down during hot, dry weather to avoid sparking wildfires.
North Alabamians can thank their climate as well as their energy mix for avoiding that catastrophe — at least for now.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.