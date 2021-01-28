AU.S. Supreme Court decision this week passed by with relatively little public comment, but it could have profound implications not just for the last president to leave the office but for future presidents as well.
On Monday, the court abruptly ended multiple lawsuits brought against former President Donald Trump claiming he had illegally profited off his presidency in violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause.
The high court held that the lawsuits were moot because Trump is no longer in office.
This is separate from the question of whether the Senate can convict an impeached official who is no longer in office, something it has done before.
The lawsuits had alleged Trump “violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause by accepting payments from foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel and patronize other businesses owned by the former president and his family,” according to The Associated Press’ summary, and “involved suits filed by Maryland and the District of Columbia, and high-end restaurants and hotels in New York and Washington, D.C., that ‘found themselves in the unenviable position of having to compete with businesses owned by the President of the United States.’”
Whether these lawsuits would have ever brought judgments against the now former president is anyone’s guess, but Trump should not be able to avoid the claims simply by virtue of losing an election.
More to the point, however, the Supreme Court has now seemingly made it possible for any future president to benefit improperly from his office so long as he has left office before any legal challenge can reach a resolution.
Some of the lawsuits filed against Trump have been in the courts since not long after he first took office. If they become moot simply because a president leaves office, then there is nothing stopping a future president from obtaining illegal benefits and then simply running out the clock on legal challenges. Even a hypothetical president impeached and removed from office for receiving improper benefits while in office would be immune to lawsuits seeking restitution because he would be out of office.
The Supreme Court’s reasoning is as baffling as it is troubling. It effectively gives any lame duck president in his second term a blank check to receive improper benefits without fear of punishment, except possibly impeachment and removal from office. After the past year, presidential impeachments are now 0-3 all-time in resulting in conviction and removal.
The Supreme Court has eroded yet another institutional check on the presidency, even in the face of evidence on why those checks exist and why they are necessary.
