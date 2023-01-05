One unexpected consequence of the COVID pandemic has been an increase in traffic accidents and fatalities.
During the early months of the pandemic, the number of accidents and deaths on the nation’s roads declined, and for an obvious reason: There were far fewer people on the roads. Many people worked from home, travel plans were scuttled and going out for socializing and entertainment in general were off most people’s agendas.
But as the country reopened, traffic accidents and deaths did more than rise back to normal levels. They soared.
Some psychologists blamed increased stress from the pandemic as the culprit.
“The rising fatalities seemed to be caused by what University of Utah cognitive neuroscientist David Strayer, PhD, calls the ‘four horsemen of death,’” according to an article in the June issue of the American Psychological Association’s Monitor on Psychology. “Together, they are speed, impairment, distraction, and fatigue, the human foibles behind more than 90% of vehicle crashes. All, experts say, can be worsened by relentless cycles of pandemic stress.”
Others blamed risky behaviors that drivers fell into while the roads where mostly clear. Having taken to riskier driving — increased speed, more distractions, etc. — it took some practice and time to go back to driving safely.
As reported by NBC News, “David Harkey, the president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, said risky driving behaviors ‘were exacerbated during the pandemic, and they seem to have this hangover effect that’s now occurring.’”
According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics, U.S. traffic deaths hit a 20-year high in the first quarter of 2022.
“NHTSA estimates that 9,560 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the first quarter of 2022,” the agency said last August. “This is an increase of about 7% as compared to the 8,935 fatalities projected for the same quarter in 2021. This would be the highest number of first-quarter fatalities since 2002.”
“The overall numbers are still moving in the wrong direction,” NHTSA’s Administrator Steven Cliff said at the time, but there is some evidence the tide is turning, at least in Alabama — which has historically ranked among the states with the most traffic deaths per capita, according to data analyzed by the National Safety Council.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, “This past year, ALEA Troopers investigated a total of 31,990 traffic crashes, which resulted in 10,914 injuries and 586 fatalities reported. Crashes declined by 2,185 and injuries were down 646 in 2022 from the 2021 totals.”
That doesn’t count crashes and fatalities investigated by county and municipal law enforcement, but it’s still a good sign. Yet if the recent holiday travel season is any indication, many of those deaths could have been avoided.
ALEA recorded 14 traffic deaths during the extended holiday travel period from Dec. 24 to midnight Sunday, and of the 14, nine were not using seat belts.
Using a seat belt is no guarantee of surviving a crash, but it improves the odds. According to the NHTSA, using a seat belt reduces the risk of a front-seat occupant of a passenger car suffering a fatal injury by 45% and a moderate to critical injury by 50%. For occupants of light trucks, a seat belt reduces the risk of fatal injury by 60% and moderate to critical injuries by 65%.
Seat belts work, and so does watching your speed and keeping your eyes on the road. Taken together they all increase the odds that more of us will be here to welcome in the next new year.
