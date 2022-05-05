Ivey snubs the president
President Joe Biden visited Alabama on Tuesday, but one would have been unable to tell that by looking at the governor’s schedule.
Ivey was nowhere to be seen as Biden toured a plant in Troy that manufactures the Javelin anti-tank missiles that Ukraine has used to such good effect in attempting to repel Russia’s invasion.
Were Biden not a Democrat, Ivey would almost certainly have cleared her no doubt busy schedule to attend. After all, it would be a perfect opportunity to tout an Alabama success story — an Alabama plant and Alabama workers producing weapons that are being used with a great deal of success to defend freedom halfway across the globe.
But Biden is a Democrat, and Ivey is a Republican, and Ivey is running for reelection in a solidly Republican state against opponents who would likely tar her as something just short of a traitor for even daring to shake the hand of the president of the United States when he’s a member of the opposing party.
That’s how poisonous our politics have become. And Ivey isn’t innocent of this, either. To judge by her campaign ads, one might think she isn’t running for reelection as governor but is running against Biden for president.
This sort of behavior is petty and undignified. It doesn’t matter if the occupant of the White House is a Democrat or a Republican or something else. It doesn’t matter if the governor and the president see eye-to-eye on policy. The president is the president, and one of the governor’s jobs is to represent the state of Alabama and its citizens when the president visits, no matter who the president is at the time. It’s about the office, not the occupant.
Ivey let the state down and put the lie to the idea of Southern hospitality. Southerners are supposed to understand matters of honor, but in this matter of honor, Ivey proved lacking.
Decatur reaps more rewards
Last week, Steel Technologies LLC announced that it will expand its Decatur plant, spending $19.34 million on a blanking press project that will add 50 new employees within three years.
The Decatur facility won out over Steel Technologies plants in two other states. As such, it’s another vote of confidence in Decatur.
After years of stagnation, Decatur is growing again, not only with new businesses but with new residential developments to provide homes not just for Decatur employees but or those working in neighboring cities.
The Toyota Mazda USA automotive plant off Interstate 565 in southern Limestone County has only recently started up partial production, and the new and expanded transportation infrastructure for the plant is still not complete. Yet all of it is already producing dividends.
Unlike times in the past when Decatur failed to cash in on growth in Huntsville and Madison and Limestone counties, this time Decatur looks to be getting its share.
It helps to have city leaders who are willing to take some heat by approving new developments. Not in My Back Yard can’t be allowed to reign if Decatur as a whole is to grow.
Decatur is now saying “yes,” and reaping the benefits.
