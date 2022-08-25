Gov. Ivey emerges but offers no answers
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is still dodging questions.
Ivey made her first public appearance since Aug. 2 on Monday for a tour of a Montgomery elementary school’s science and technology lab.
Asked by reporters about her health, Ivey simply repeated what her office has already said: “I’ve got a clean bill of health from the doctors.”
She again ignored questions about whether she had been in the hospital or undergone any medical treatment — legitimate questions for a 77-year-old who has already had one brush with cancer.
Ivey underwent treatment for lung cancer in 2019 and announced she’d been declared cancer free in 2022.
As Ivey cruises toward what seems almost certain reelection, Alabama voters deserve more when it comes to matters of the governor’s health.
Ivey, however, seems to think she can just ignore such questions on her way to an easy win in November.
She’s probably correct.
But that doesn’t make her political strategy good government.
Brewer High students cooking up a storm
When the kitchens at Brewer High School were built along with the rest of the school in 1972, the class that used them was still called “home economics.”
Now such classes are called things like “consumer science.” They’ve changed with the times, so it’s only fair that the equipment students use change with it.
Brewer High’s consumer science kitchens got a makeover this year, and now students starting classes this month have a whole new kitchen laboratory in which to learn.
Before the remodel, cabinets were falling apart, drawers were missing and students had to wash dishes by hand. (To be fair, the last of those is still a good skill to have.)
The new kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and dishwashers for the first time. It also has five new microwaves and range ovens where students can cook mass quantities of food.
It’s a place where students can learn not only life skills but also skills they can take into the workplace, should they venture into the worlds of restaurants or catering.
When we talk about technology in schools, it means more than new computers and tablets. It means all of the technology and the skills students will need once they enter the workforce — and adulthood.
