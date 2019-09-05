Thumbs up to LST-325
The visit to Decatur by the USS LST-325 and its crew that ended Tuesday was special for more than the opportunity it offered to see the ship’s design and equipment.
Touring the vessel provided area residents and out-of-town guests the chance to reflect on the troops that served on the ship, risked their lives and fought in World War II so that people across the world could have better lives.
Owen Chapman of Decatur, a member of the USS LST Ship Memorial board, said 15,385 guests toured the Landing Ship Tank during its six-day stop at Ingalls Harbor. That didn’t quite match the attendance during the ship’s last visit to Decatur in 2014 when more than 17,000 people walked aboard, but it “was a good turnout,” Chapman said.
During the visit, the LST’s volunteer crew gave out 44 medals to Korean War veterans and 38 to World War II veterans that read, “Thank you for your service.”
“That’s 82 older veterans that came on board,” Chapman said. “We’re very pleased with that.”
We’re thankful for the volunteers who keep the LST-325 in good condition and travel with it from its home port in Evansville, Indiana. They provided local residents a chance to see a piece of history and reflect on what we owe our military members.
Thumbs up to Auburn’s Nix and 2017 Black Bears
If anyone other than Auburn fans should celebrate the performance of freshman quarterback Bo Nix in his first college start, it’s Austin High fans and members of the school’s 2017 football team.
Just 21 months ago, Austin faced Nix and his Pinson Valley teammates in the Class 6A state quarterfinals. The back-and-forth game went into an overtime in which Austin scored first to take a 50-43 lead. But on Pinson Valley’s possession, Nix not only threw a touchdown pass, he followed with a two-point conversion for a 51-50 victory.
Nobody who paid attention to that Nov. 24, 2017, game was surprised Saturday when Nix threw a touchdown pass with nine seconds left in regulation to give Auburn a 27-21 comeback win over Oregon.
Auburn fans should be proud of Nix and optimistic about his potential. Austin fans and players should be proud that their only loss in 2017 was close and came against a remarkable player.
As for Oregon, please note that Austin forced Nix into overtime.
Thumbs up to Peace Corps volunteer Elliott
Austin High graduate Kayla Elliott has always tried to serve.
As a Troy University student, she volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club, Baptist Campus Ministry and as an Upward Bound Spanish teacher.
Now, she’ll get to combine her desire to serve with her passion for connecting with different cultures.
She’s been selected to serve with the Peace Corps in the South American nation of Peru. Elliott is ready for the task after studying Spanish in high school and college.
We’re confident she’ll excel as a Peace Corps volunteer and hope youngsters in Decatur will see her as a role model.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.