The Issue

Incoming Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen is fulfilling his campaign promise to take Alabama out of a multi-state project that helps safeguard the integrity of voters rolls. Yes, you read that right.

Across the nation, in states with competitive races, voters rejected candidates who ran on former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

