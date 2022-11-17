Across the nation, in states with competitive races, voters rejected candidates who ran on former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
In most places, voters have had enough of the once and current candidate’s self-serving fantasy.
Unfortunately, Alabama doesn’t have competitive general elections. Republican candidate for secretary of state, Wes Allen, cruised to election and will take office as Alabama’s top election official on Jan. 16.
Allen has embraced the fiction that America’s election system is somehow fraudulent, and he’s already taking steps to implement a platform erected on that fiction.
On Wednesday, Allen announced that effective upon his taking office, the state of Alabama will leave a multi-state system meant to ensure the integrity of voter rolls.
Now, it seems to us that if one were truly concerned with free and fair elections, then ensuring the integrity of voter rolls would be something one would want. Yet that’s not what Allen seems to want.
The program Alabama will be exiting is run by the Electronic Registration Information Center, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group that keeps track of multiple states’ voter records to catch things like people being registered to vote in multiple states.
“I made a promise that I would withdraw Alabama from ERIC and I am keeping that promise,” Allen said Wednesday in a media statement. “I have informed them, via certified letter, that upon my inauguration on January 16, 2023, Alabama will immediately and permanently cease to transmit any information regarding any citizen in the State of Alabama to their organization and that we will no longer participate in any aspect of the ERIC program.”
Allen’s stated concern is protecting the privacy of Alabamians.
“I have heard repeatedly as I traveled through the state for the last year and a half that people want us out of ERIC,” Allen said in the statement. “They don’t want their personal information or the personal information of their children to be sent to this out-of-state group.”
Of course, out-of-state groups have lots of information about Alabamians. Have a bank account? A credit card? Ever taken out a loan? Participate in social media?
That’s the way of the world now, like it or not, and the vast majority of groups, businesses and other organizations that have information about you and your family aren’t doing something so benign as making sure you aren’t voting in two states.
Allen’s predecessor as secretary of state, John Merrill, understood this and supported Alabama’s participation in ERIC.
“What they were saying was not true,’’ Merrill told the publication Votebeat in April, responding to various attacks on ERIC by right-wing media. “It’s one thing to have their own opinion, but not their own facts.”
The attacks included accusations ERIC was a left-wing group funded by the far right’s favorite billionaire boogeyman, George Soros.
Merrill fielded calls and emails from Alabamians who had heard the conspiracy theories and tried to reassure voters that none of them were true. ERIC is a voluntary organization funded by member states, a fact Allen admits when he cites as one of the benefits of leaving ERIC the $25,000 annually Alabama now spends to belong.
But $25,000 is a bargain for election integrity. Instead, Allen has decided it’s better to be pound-foolish than penny-wise.
