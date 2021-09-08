Perhaps it’s an omen. The 1970s Swedish supergroup ABBA is back, releasing its first album since 1982 this November.
Something else not seen since President Ronald Reagan’s first year in office looks like it’s trying to make a comeback, too: stagflation.
Stagflation was the combination of slow economic growth and rising prices that defined the economic funk of the 1970s. According to the prevailing economic orthodoxy at the time, based on theories of John Maynard Keynes, stagflation wasn’t even supposed to be possible. Either you have robust growth and inflation, or you have a recession and deflation. You couldn’t have a recession and inflation at the same time.
Stagflation upended all of that.
“Practical men who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influence, are usually the slaves of some defunct economist. Madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, are distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler of a few years back,” Keynes once said. By the ’70s, the “defunct economist,” however, was him.
Yet that academic scribbler of now more than a few years back is back in vogue in the Biden administration. We’re all for infrastructure investments: roads, bridges, high-speed broadband, even rail if it can be done where practical and not where there isn’t enough passenger demand to make it worthwhile. The transition from vehicles that run on combustion engines to electric is going to need a bit of a taxpayer-funded jump-start before it’s ready to cruise on its own. But the $3.5 trillion spending bill President Joe Biden wants, and which is currently stalled in the U.S. Senate, is something else entirely.
It’s about flooding the economy with money — and rewarding Biden’s political allies. Any long-term infrastructure improvements it might bring about are purely incidental.
More to the point, however, Biden’s spending bill would flood the economy with spending even as it’s already chock full of money, thanks to 13 years of low, post-Great Recession interest rates pushed by the Federal Reserve.
Biden’s spending would come on top of Biden’s earlier spending packages and all of the pandemic-related stimulus spending under former President Donald Trump, which combined have already helped to fuel rising prices for food and other essentials. Gas prices have also started back up, although that is at least partly a return to their pre-pandemic level.
The experts at the Federal Reserve are telling us the rise in prices is only temporary, the result of COVID and disrupted supply chains. But the effects of COVID are persistent. The jobs report released last week contained disheartening figures: The August job growth the government reported Friday — just 235,000 jobs — fell well short of the of roughly 1 million new jobs reported in each of the previous two months. And it should be remembered that the ’70s stagflation had its external contributors, too, such as the Arab oil embargo. External difficulties don’t excuse policy failure; they magnify it.
Like Japan in the 1990s, we may have reached the limits of government monetary and fiscal policy. Continuing down the same road could lead us where it led Japan — to a lost decade.
Maybe instead of spending even more money we don’t have, it’s time instead to get the nation’s fiscal house in order, so we can afford to spend money where we really need to, without repeating the decade of polyester blends and bell bottoms.
