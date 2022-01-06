It’s a year later, and the nation is still debating what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. What even to call it? A riot? A rebellion? An insurrection?
On that day, Americans saw something probably few ever thought they’d see: The U.S. Capitol under siege, as hundreds of people loyal to President Donald Trump entered the building to try, somehow, to derail the process of certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Some fought their way into the building, beating and injuring Capitol police as they went. Others simply filed in and looked like bewildered tourists. Did they know what had happened up ahead of them, how they could come to enter the building so easily? That’s for the courts to decide on a case-by-case basis.
Some of the verdicts have already come down. The most infamous insurrectionist, Jake Angeli, aka the Q Shaman, with his Viking helmet, received what was at the time the stiffest sentence for any of the rioters — 41 months in jail. While Angeli’s behavior warrants some punishment, it’s difficult to square supporting criminal justice and sentencing reform with such a lengthy sentence for non-violent offenses. Other rioters that day, however, may deserve that much time in jail or more.
For all its violence and the potential threat it posed to elected officials, however, the storming of the Capitol by deluded Trump supporters seems now mostly to have been a sideshow. It was not something President Trump seemed to expect, although when it happened, he was happy to let it play out. In the past few months, we’ve learned that Trump ignored pleas from political allies (including Fox News personalities) and even his own children to try to rein in the rioters. They wanted the riot stopped, if for no other reason than it looked bad.
The real action, the real threat to democracy, was taking place behind the scenes.
In an interview Tuesday with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, former Trump official Peter Navarro laid out the Trump camp’s real plan, which involved stalling the certification of results until they managed to get enough senators and representatives to go along with challenging the results from six battleground states. The plan then was to get Trump-friendly officials in those states to decertify their results.
“(Steve Bannon) was the strategist involved. He was the guy who was coordinating the whipping of the votes, right? There were over 100 congressmen — both the House of Representatives and senators — that were lined up to execute that plan,” Navarro told Rolling Stone magazine in a separate interview. “And it started flawlessly, but the violence overtook that event. The rest, as they say, is history.”
The evidence that had trickled out in the past year, along with Navarro’s own account, reveal the storming of the Capitol to be a distraction from the real danger — although a distraction with real human scars and a body count. The real insurrection was inside the Trump administration and involved not violence but legal chicanery.
How close were we to chaos? What if Vice President Mike Pence had gone along with the Trump camp’s plan instead of listening to the wise counsel of former Vice President Dan Quayle, who reportedly told Pence, “Mike, you have no flexibility on this. None. Zero. Forget it. Put it away.”
Even if Bannon and Navarro had been successful in pulling off their scheme, their coup would almost certainly have failed. It would have ended up in front of the same courts that had already rejected the Trump campaign’s claims of election fraud and irregularities.
Nevertheless, the result would have been days, possibly weeks of political chaos. Imagine the Capitol siege played out over that span, in state capitals where the Trump campaign based its hopes on friendly officials tossing the legal results.
Since last year, Trump supporters have gotten some of the vote audits they have demanded.
None of them found any election irregularities beyond the usual slip-ups, and none of them, not even the phony audit Trump supporters conducted themselves in Arizona, came up with enough disputed votes to change the results. Yet the myth of the “stolen election” persists. Republicans who won election in some of those disputed states must claim the election was stolen from Trump, even though they themselves won.
Republicans also did well in last year’s off-year election, winning the Virginia governorship in a race most experts thought was hopeless for Republicans just a few months earlier.
The damage to the Capitol is easily repaired. The damage to America’s democratic republic is going to take a lot more work to fix, if it can be fixed at all.
We can begin by trying to make politics more about the issues and less about tribal loyalty. What’s good for football is no way to run a country.
