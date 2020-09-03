There’s a definite irony in the fact that one of the six constitutional amendments that will show up on Alabamians’ ballots Nov. 3 is designed to streamline the state Constitution, but three others merely clutter it up.
Amendment 4 is sponsored by Rep. Merika Coleman, D-Birmingham. It would reorganize the Constitution, which has almost 1,000 amendments, and remove racist language from the document. The unwieldy tome has numerous provisions that have long since been struck down by the courts, and still has references to separate schools for white and “colored children” and laws against marriages between “any white person and a negro.” Hundreds of county-specific amendments now scattered throughout the document would, under Amendment 4, be organized in a rational fashion.
“This amendment will allow for many of those issues to be addressed at once in a safe manner with the electorate knowing they will still have the opportunity to ratify the changed document,” said Othni Lathram, director of the Legislative Services Agency. “This will not solve every perceived issue, but will go a long way to resetting the stage so that the bigger issues can be identified and addressed in the future.”
It’s a worthy amendment, and one that would continue needed progress in reforming the Constitution into a document that is decipherable by the people.
Yet on the same ballot, voters will be asked to vote on Amendment 1, sponsored by Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston.
Amendment 1 would “provide that only a citizen of the United States has the right to vote.”
That may sound reasonable enough. Indeed, it’s so reasonable that it’s already the law. Citizenship is a federal prerequisite to voting. It’s a requirement already enshrined in the Alabama Constitution, which provides that “every” qualified U.S. citizen has a right to vote and also limits voter registration to “eligible citizens.”
So why add an unnecessary amendment to an already painfully long Constitution? Are so many non-citizens in Alabama voting that clarification on the ban is needed?
No, says Marsh, who doesn’t view it as a significant Alabama problem. He sponsored the proposed amendment because he feels it “sends a message to Washington.”
Our Constitution is already filled with “messages to Washington,” and they invariably add confusion to an already confusing document. They also undermine the sanctity of what should be a noble expression of self-governance.
Amendments 5 and 6 likewise add useless clutter to the Alabama Constitution. They are specific to Franklin and Lauderdale counties, but require a statewide vote because the supporting legislation to specify that church members in those counties can use deadly force if they feel threatened in their places of worship did not receive a unanimous House vote.
As with Amendment 1, amendments 5 and 6 add nothing to existing law. Alabama already has a “stand your ground” law, and that law applies to places of worship.
Political ads may have a place on Facebook, but they don’t belong in the Alabama Constitution.
