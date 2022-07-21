During his turn in the spotlight Tuesday at the Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said that so far Crimson Tide players have made more than $3 million off name, image and likeness deals.
To most people, that may sound like a lot of money, but in college football terms, it’s pocket change — especially split among multiple players.
Saban alone makes more than $10 million a year on average, including his base salary and performance incentives. And that doesn’t include the outside money Saban makes from endorsement deals and the like — his own “name, image and likeness,” as it were.
Nevertheless, Saban repeated his worries about the impact of NIL on college sports.
“The biggest concern is how does this impact and affect recruiting?” Saban said Tuesday. “On the recruiting trail right now, there’s a lot of people using this as inducements to go to their school by making promises they may or may not be able to keep in terms of what players are doing.
“I think that is what can create a competitive balance issue between the haves and have-nots. We’re one of the haves. Don’t think that what I’m saying is a concern that we have at Alabama because we’re one of the haves.”
College football is already a game of “haves and have-nots,” as demonstrated by the arms race between the SEC and the Big 10 as they expand into super-conferences that threaten to leave the rest of the increasingly misnamed “Power 5” conferences in the dust. But maybe NIL will make it even worse.
That has already led to accusations and counter-accusations between Saban and other SEC coaches, notably Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who landed the nation’s consensus No. 1 recruiting class this offseason.
The main word Saban and others use to describe the current NIL situation is “unsustainable.” On Tuesday, it was Mississippi State coach Mike Leach’s turn.
“I think they both kind of illustrate the frustration of how things are right now,” Leach said, referring to Saban and Fisher. “It’s not sustainable, so something’s going to change.”
Leach said that right now, “college athletes have more privileges than anybody at any other professional level.”
“Go up to your next favorite NFL guy, say: ‘Hey, I heard in the NFL they’re going to have unmitigated free agency, 365, 24/7. And, by the way, there’s not going to be any salary cap or draft, you’re just going to have bidding wars,’”
Like it or not, however, NIL is here to stay, and it’s increasingly hard to make the case that college athletes should be prohibited from making money off their own name, image and likeness while everyone else is making money off their athletic abilities.
But there is also little doubt the NCAA has botched its approach to NIL. Member colleges shouldn’t be in the NIL business at all. The whole point of NIL is that the name, image and likeness belong to the players. They should be the players’ to exploit as they wish and as best they can. Colleges and universities should have nothing — or at least very little — to do with the process.
At most, colleges should be able to help student-athletes vet offers, just as colleges can now help student-athletes vet sports agents before turning pro. Keeping the schools from having any substantive role in NIL and leaving it to the students to figure out largely on their own, would go a long way to addressing the complaints of Saban and others about NIL being used as a recruitment tool.
