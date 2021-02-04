Gov. Kay Ivey is moving ahead unilaterally with her plan to lease two mega-prisons to house the state’s inmate population, and it seems no one outside her administration is happy about it.
That’s for good reason. Not only is Ivey’s plan more expensive than promised, it will do little to solve the core issues that led to Alabama’s dangerous and overcrowded prisons in the first place.
On Monday, Ivey signed agreements with private prison company CoreCivic costing $3 billion over 30 years. Under the agreements, CoreCivic will construct two mega-prisons, one in Elmore County and the other in Escambia County. Combined, the two prisons will house 7,000 inmates.
The Alabama Department of Corrections will staff and operate the prisons. Meanwhile, Ivey’s administration is still negotiating with another company for a third mega-prison to be built in Bibb County.
It doesn’t bode well that project is already over budget.
“Alabama is about to spend 3 billion dollars over 30 years on building new prisons that won’t fix the problems within our prison system,” tweeted Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa. “Also, as a reminder, after paying the money, at the end of 30 years, we won’t own either the buildings or the land they sit on.”
This hardly sounds like fiscal responsibility.
Alabama House budget committee chairman Rep. Steve Clouse said he was disappointed in Ivey’s decision. He said lawmakers expected the leases to cost about $88 million per year. Instead they will cost $94 million to $108 million annually over 30 years.
It’s all well and good for lawmakers to balk at the cost now, but Ivey’s decision to move forward with leasing new prisons comes after decades of neglect by the state Legislature, which has resulted in prison conditions so inhumane they are the worst in the nation and have led the U.S. Justice Department to file suit against the state.
Yet there is clearly something wrong with a system that allows a governor to bypass the Legislature and put taxpayers on the hook for billions of dollars without lawmakers having any say. Perhaps instead of worrying that the governor’s office has too much power when it comes to responding to pandemics, the Legislature should instead put a cap on the governor’s power to enter into lease agreements with no legislative input and no transparency.
More worrying, however, is the prospect of these over-budget prisons soaking up resources that might go toward more substantive reforms.
There are a few glimmers of encouragement. The new director of the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Cam Ward, is taking head-on the bureau’s backlog of parole requests. But this will barely scratch the surface.
House Bill 107 would help address prison overcrowding by repealing the state’s Habitual Felony Offender Act, which has resulted in felons serving life sentences for nonviolent crimes.
Alabama lawmakers have a choice. They can act now, or they can wait for someone to bypass them. Only next time, it won’t be an Alabama governor, but a federal judge.
