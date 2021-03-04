The horse is not only already out of the barn, it’s running laps around the track, but the Alabama Legislature is taking a welcome step to help make sure it’s the last one that gets loose.
Or maybe the next one will at least have a bridle on it.
On Tuesday, the Alabama House of Representatives passed House Bill 392, which would create a joint legislative oversight committee to review any large expenditures from state agencies funded out of the General Fund, which is most non-education-related agencies.
“It’s actually to make sure that we do the job we’ve been elected to do,” said Rep. Mike Jones, R-Andalusia.
The proposed committee would have to approve any agency or department spending in excess of $10 million or 5% of their annual budget, whichever is less.
Some might object that this is micromanaging, but $10 million or 5% seems a reasonable threshold.
House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the committee would review expenditures similar to the multi-billion dollar leases Gov. Kay Ivey has backed for the construction of new prisons. The bill, however, would not be retroactive.
“This is not to penalize the governor, but from a legislative perspective we feel like it’s just good government and good policy,” McCutcheon said. “Right now, the governor is working on a multi-billion-dollar deal for new prisons and the Legislature has had very little input on that and because of that we feel like if we are going to be spending taxpayer dollars to the tune of billions then there should be some legislative input into that.”
The governor’s office disputes the claim the Legislature was left out of the loop, but it is clear it has had no real say in the governor’s plan. And whether one thinks the governor’s prison plan is a good one or not, it’s a lot of money for one official to obligate taxpayers for unilaterally, even if that official is the governor.
Not a single shovel is ready, yet the prison plan is already costing more than expected.
According to House budget committee chairman Rep. Steve Clouse, lawmakers expected the leases to cost about $88 million per year. Instead they will cost $94 million to $108 million annually over 30 years.
As the late astronomer Carl Sagan might say, that adds up to billions upon billions of dollars.
Of course, the prison situation came about in the first place because the Legislature was not, as Rep. Jones put it, doing the job it was elected to do. It sat by while the prisons became overcrowded, conditions deteriorated, and the federal government finally lost patience. The U.S. Justice Department is now suing the state over the inhumane conditions of its prisons.
Jones’ measure seems to have bipartisan support, to the extent that means much in the Republican-dominated Legislature.
Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, said having oversight on large expenditures is an important duty of the Legislature.
So, by all means, the Legislature should take on more oversight and more responsibility. Lawmakers should to the job that voters elected them to do.
That would be a pleasant change of pace.
