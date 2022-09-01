The Soviet Union was doomed to fail, but how it would fail was an open question.
Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the USSR, did not set out to preside over its collapse. He sought to reform and strengthen it. Unwittingly, however, he unleashed the forces that would lead to its dissolution.
It is at that point Gorbachev made the fateful decision that would bring an end to the Cold War: Faced with the alternative of trying to keep the Soviet empire together with force and repression — as his predecessors had — he let events take their course.
On Dec. 25, 1991, Gorbachev resigned as head of the Soviet Union — or what was left of it. The next day, the USSR legislated itself out of existence.
Gorbachev died this week at the age of 91. His impact, even if much of it was unintentional, cannot be overestimated. The collapse of the Soviet Union, hastened by Gorbachev’s twin policies of openness and reform — glasnost and perestroika — ushered in a new birth of freedom, as small-l, small-d liberal democracy came to parts of Eastern Europe where it has been brutally denied first by the Nazis and then by their Soviet “liberators,” who turned Eastern Europe into client states of Joseph Stalin’s totalitarian police state.
The end of the Soviet union was arguably the greatest boom to human well-being since the industrial revolution. In 1990, roughly 36% of the world lived in extreme poverty. Today that figure is under 10%. There are many reasons for that, but the end of communism, and with it the end of the USSR’s support for communist insurgencies, is one of them.
Not long after Gorbachev came to power in 1985, he became a political rock star in the West. But it was not simply dreamy leftists falling for his charms.
Even before Gorbachev took the reins of the USSR, Great Britain’s Margaret Thatcher deemed him someone with whom she could do business. That opened the door for President Ronald Reagan, who had spurned the old Soviet hard-liners, to do business with Gorbachev, too.
The world would never be the same. With openness, the peoples of the Soviet Bloc saw what they were missing. But Gorbachev’s economic reforms were too little, too late to save an economic system that had never worked and never could. The Soviet Union collapsed under the weight of its own internal contradictions.
But what if Gorbachev had taken a different path? What if he had tried to hold the USSR together?
We don’t have to imagine what that would have been like. We can see it in the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin is no doctrinaire communist, but he does dream of recapturing the imagined glories of the Russian empire that predated the Bolshevik Revolution.
In Putin’s Russia, Gorbachev is seen as a failure. It’s not easy to give up an empire — or admit there was nothing that could realistically be done to keep it without resorting to even worse outcomes.
Future historians will debate whether the West could have done anything different in its approach to post-Soviet Russia that could have prevented the emergence of a dysfunctional political and economic environment in which a Putin could rise, attain power and project it on his neighbors. (Did we turn away too often from the corruption that became endemic under Gorbachev’s successor Boris Yeltsin? Did the continued existence of NATO, now once again vital, contribute to Russian paranoia?)
What doesn’t seem up for debate is that Gorbachev was a transformative figure whose actions and inactions led the world to a much better place.
If we squander the chance he gave us, that’s on us, not him.
