Disaster can strike at any time, and in unexpected ways.
Over the weekend, the town of Waverly, population 1,117, in middle Tennessee, was the site of just such a disaster.
Heavy rains fell Saturday on the rural community about 60 miles west of Nashville. According to meteorologists, about 17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours. The flash flooding that resulted was responsible for the deaths of 18 people, including two 7-month-old twins torn from their father’s arms by rising floodwaters.
According to the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency, the flooding destroyed 270 homes, and another 160 have major damage and will likely have to be torn down.
“The sheer devastation that we saw in that helicopter ride yesterday has made me realize that we have got an extremely long road to go in all of this,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said at the news conference.
As they always do when faced with neighbors in need, the people of Decatur and Morgan County have responded.
The United Methodist Disaster Relief Warehouse in Decatur and Project Unify, a Morgan County-based multi-church outreach ministry, are among the groups and individuals contributing to the relief efforts.
Cindy Sandlin, operations manager for the United Methodist Disaster Relief Warehouse, said her group always sees an increase in donations and volunteers when there is an event like the one in Tennessee, but the warehouse tries to keep an inventory of supplies on hand so they’re available as soon as a disaster strikes.
One volunteer at the warehouse this week said he planned to come help out even before the flooding occurred.
Sandlin said warehouse volunteers are needed Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The warehouse is open to volunteers 12 months a year, she said.
Project Unify has responded to 30 natural disasters since Hurricane Florence struck North Carolina in 2018, according to Cody Michael, the group’s co-director.
President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for Humphreys County, making it eligible for federal aid, but federal aid, while essential for rebuilding, can be slow coming and lacks what many people need most in times of disaster — the personal touch from people giving their money and time while expecting nothing in return.
In north Alabama, we’ve experienced more than our share of natural disasters over the years, so we know how it feels to be in need. And we’re generous when it comes to helping others who find themselves in similar circumstances.
