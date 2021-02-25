“Politics,” said 19th century German chancellor Otto von Bismarck, “is the art of the possible, the attainable — the art of the next best.”
In the Alabama Legislature, the possible is usually something more like the third best, or possibly not good at all.
Of course, Bismarck also famously quipped that “God has a special providence for fools, drunkards, and the United States of America,” so maybe there is hope for the Alabama Legislature yet.
What it seems impossible for the Legislature to do is give Alabama voters a straight up-or-down vote on authorizing that thing all of our neighbors have but we don’t: a state lottery.
Gaming legislation that is possible, that has a hope of making it through the Legislature and onto the ballots in the form of a constitutional amendment voters would have to approve, also must apparently include some form of casino gambling.
That’s second best. But where we are is somewhere below even that option, with a proposal that not only would establish regional casino monopolies throughout the state, but would enshrine those monopolies in the state’s already labyrinthine constitution.
The current bill proposed by Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, would establish a state lottery and authorize five casinos: one each at four existing dog tracks and one run by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. This has upset smaller track operators in Lowndes and Houston counties, and with good reason: They would be left at a competitive disadvantage.
Marsh has taken his bill off the table for the next two weeks to work on a compromise. One possibility, he has said, is to increase the number of casino sites from five to seven, divvied up by the state’s congressional districts, but that doesn’t help Lowndes County, which is in the same congressional district as Greentrack.
There is no logical reason to establish regional casino monopolies on the basis of congressional districts. Congressional districts are themselves irrational. They’re drawn to protect incumbents and for partisan gain. No business would decide where to put branch locations on the basis of congressional districts except, of course, government contractors, which always want to make sure they have enough votes for their appropriations.
Meanwhile, populations shift, districts are redrawn, and casinos enshrined in the state constitution today will remain there until the constitution is amended — again, with yet another statewide vote.
A more reasonable solution, a second-best solution, would give the regulatory board that Marsh’s proposal would create the ability to authorize casino gambling for any applicants who meet minimum standards.
Marsh maintains that Alabama voters want some kind of control over gambling, but there is no reason a ceiling on the number of gambling facilities can’t be set by the Legislature. But voters don’t trust the Legislature, you say? Yes, that’s true, but that lack of trust is what is giving us a convoluted gambling bill.
If lawmakers can’t put a best solution — a lottery-only bill — before voters, they should strive for a second-best solution: one that allows casinos and gives the most people a fair shake at having one if they want it.
Put that before voters, and maybe, with a little special providence, it will pass. It’s just possible.
