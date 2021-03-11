It is likely back to the drawing board for supporters of a state lottery.
The Alabama Senate on Tuesday rejected Republican Sen. Del Marsh’s bill that would have allowed Alabamians to vote up or down on authorizing a state lottery as well as seven casinos scattered throughout the state.
The vote, 19-13, fell two votes short of the two-thirds majority to pass a proposed constitutional amendment through the chamber.
“I’m not convinced this issue is a dead issue. I think it’s one we’ll have to address sooner or later,” Marsh, R-Anniston, said. Indeed, Marsh is already sponsoring a new bill, SB319, that simply authorize a state lottery without the casinos, but while allowing “the use of video lottery terminals by the entities currently licensed to conduct parimutuel wagering and an additional site in Lowndes County and to levy a state and local tax on revenue from video lottery terminals and a state tax on video lottery vendors.”
Whether this “clean” lottery bill can succeed where Marsh’s more ambitious proposal failed is an open question. Such bills in the past have fallen even shorter of passage than Marsh’s bill did this week.
Giving Alabamians the opportunity to vote on a state lottery is a delicate balancing act. Within the state Legislature, there are those who want only a lottery, those who want to expand casino gambling, those who want both, those who want to protect the state’s dog tracks, those who want casino gambling but only if they can monopolize it and those who are opposed to all of the above.
Crafting legislation that can win backing from two-thirds of state lawmakers, under these circumstances, has proved almost impossible. Any compromise that brings votes in from one faction loses votes from another.
Marsh came close, and he believes that were it not for the absence of two state senators due to illness, his bill would have finally gotten over the hump. Two Democrats, Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier of Selma and Sen. Priscilla Dunn of Birmingham, have been absent all session. The rest of the Senate’s Democrats supported his bill.
“It was the people who were going to make this decision ... . I’m just really a bit surprised that we didn’t let them do it,” Marsh said after his bill’s defeat Tuesday.
For the Republicans who voted against the bill, allowing any casinos was the sticking point.
“Lottery, I hear that a lot. I hear that a lot that people want to vote on a lottery yesterday. I’m receiving a tremendous amount of emails and phone calls opposed to casinos,” Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield, R-Guntersville, said last week.
The question now is, are there enough votes for a lottery-only bill when supporters of casinos know their best — possibly only — shot of getting casino gambling before voters is attached to a lottery bill? History casts a lot of doubt.
