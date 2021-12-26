The goal of the “Drive Safe Alabama” campaign is to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on Alabama’s roadways by getting drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to change their behaviors once they get behind the wheel, or on the streets.
The safety initiative seems particularly important this week as we head into one of the most dangerous driving periods of the year.
One doesn’t have to be behind the wheel to end up as a statistic. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation’s 2019 Crash Facts report, the latest statistics available, there were 905 pedestrian accidents that year resulting in 114 fatalities. And trends have been going in the wrong direction. According to the report, pedestrian fatalities have increased 81% since 2010.
ALDOT reports that 71% of all fatal pedestrian crashes were caused by the pedestrian. And two-thirds of the pedestrian accidents involved people 31 years and older.
If you find yourself doing some walking on busy thoroughfares, be careful, especially if you must walk along a roadway that is poorly lit — such as the north end of the U.S. 31 causeway, where the street lights are often out of order — or one that doesn’t have enough right of way to offer an area you can walk that keeps you off the pavement of the road or highway. Where it’s possible, use the sidewalk.
Among some of the screetscape improvements we’ve already seen take shape in Decatur are the improved crosswalks and pedestrian intersections, part of making at least parts of the city, such as downtown, more walkable.
Above all, don’t be distracted by your telephone as you walk. Be mindful of the vehicular traffic on the roadway you are walking. Don’t attempt to cross a busy roadway until you’ve stopped and looked in both directions to be sure it’s safe.
And if you plan on driving this week, do so carefully. ALDOT’s crash statistics offer some insight into just how dangerous it is behind the wheel of a vehicle, especially if you’re driving at night, or attempting to drive after consuming alcohol or drugs.
• Of all the fatal crashes in Alabama in 2019, 51% occurred at night (including dusk and dawn).
• In 2019, a traffic accident was reported every 3 minutes and 18 seconds, and a person was killed in a traffic crash every 9 hours and 26 minutes.
• And each year since ALDOT started publishing its “Crash Facts,” about 50% of all fatal crashes reported involved drivers who had been drinking.
David Brown, who led a recent study for the University of Alabama Center for Advanced Public Safety in partnership with the Alabama Transportation Institute, notes the research discovered that from Dec. 15-31 in the years from 2016 to 2020, there were 6.8% more fatal crashes than would be expected when compared to the non-holiday seasons.
“Increased traffic, longer nights and holiday gatherings mean there are more chances for severe and fatal crashes during the holidays,” said Brown. “Drivers should take precautions to limit risk by buckling up, driving the speed limit, avoiding unnecessary nighttime driving, and never getting behind the wheel under the influence of any level of drugs and/or alcohol.”
Reversing the worrisome trends is in the hands of drivers, who must make safety a priority both during the holidays and throughout the year.
