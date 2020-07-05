The Decatur City Council will consider an ordinance Monday requiring people to wear a face covering in public in order to help stem the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The move comes as coronavirus cases in the state and locally are surging, and as other Alabama cities adopt their own mask ordinances.
The Mobile City Council voted 6-1 Wednesday to approve an ordinance requiring facial coverings in public places for the next 30 days. The Tuscaloosa City Council unanimously approved its ordinance Tuesday. The Tuscaloosa ordinance carries a $25 fine for violations. The Mobile ordinance has a $50 fine.
One proposal being considered by the Decatur City Council is much tougher, carrying a fine of up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail for failing to wear a mask in public during the pandemic.
The potential of jail time for violations, however, seems self-defeating, given that public health officials have warned all along that jails and prisons could become coronavirus hot spots, and indeed Alabama’s prisons have. The Alabama Department of Corrections reported last week that a seventh inmate had died after testing positive for COVID-19.
If Decatur adopts a mask ordinance, it should follow the lead of Tuscaloosa and Mobile and make it enforceable with a token fine, not jail time. The point of the ordinance shouldn’t be to punish, but to nudge in the right direction those people who are not looking out for their fellow residents.
Better still, give police officers an alternative to issuing citations. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said police officers there have been given masks to distribute if someone needs one. That should be the first option.
“We would much rather have our officers handing out face masks instead of citations,” Stimpson said.
In any event, we question how diligently the city of Decatur would enforce any mask ordinance it chooses to adopt.
Gov. Kay Ivey has thus far declined to enact a statewide mask law, saying it couldn’t be enforced. And when it comes to enforcing city codes, Decatur doesn’t have a good track record.
Is there any reason Decatur would enforce a mask ordinance more diligently than it does ordinances prohibiting basketball goals on streets, boats and broken down campers in yards, and trash in recycling bins?
Yet the fact cities throughout the historically contrarian South are now willing to consider requiring masks in public simply underlines how bad the coronavirus pandemic has become, with new cases and deaths now exceeding the previous highs of April and May.
Even Texas is doing an about face as COVID-19 insists on messing with it. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week ordered the wearing of masks across most of the state after refusing until recently even to let local governments impose such rules, The Associated Press reported.
“Abbott, who in May began one of the most aggressive reopening schedules of any governor, ordered the wearing of masks in all counties with at least 20 COVID-19 cases,” The AP reported.
About 25 people were outside of Decatur City Hall on Tuesday protesting the possible mask mandate. If the council passes one, it won’t go over well, and many local business owners have made clear that they don’t want to be put in charge of enforcing the ordinance.
Hand out masks. Make them readily available. Citations and fines should be the last resort, but they may be necessary if persuasion fails.
