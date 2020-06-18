The petty squabbling between the Decatur City Council and the mayor and between council members continues.
The council this week unanimously adopted an ordinance that requires that the council sign off on any legal settlements, not covered by insurance, in excess of $25,000. This seems like simply good stewardship of the taxpayers’ money. The council passes budgets, after all, and a large settlement could potentially leave a massive hole in the city’s budget.
The ordinance does not place the council in a position to micromanage the terms of settlements or settlement negotiations. The city’s Legal Department will still handle that. It just gives the council say in the final product: up or down, proceed or back to the drawing board.
Nevertheless, because of the already simmering animosity between the council and Mayor Tab Bowling, Bowling took it personally.
“I for the life of me don’t understand why you’re trying to change the code, especially when four of the five of you are lame ducks,” Bowling told the council members.
Councilman Chuck Ard then took offense at being called a “lame duck” councilman, although, since he isn’t seeking reelection, he is. Still, Ard is correct that council members don’t stop being council members, with the incumbent powers and responsibilities, just because they decide to step down at the end of their term.
More pointed was Bowling’s insinuation that Councilwoman Paige Bibbee and Councilman Charles Kirby, who have not yet announced if they will seek reelection, are sure to lose. (Two other candidates have said they are running in Bibbee’s district, but no one yet has announced in Kirby’s.)
Although it does nothing of the sort, Bowling called the ordinance “micromanaging” and said it’s taking away from the work of the Legal Department, led by City Attorney Herman Marks. The mayor then went further, saying he has more trust in the Legal Department than he does in a council that’s been unable to hire directors for three openings.
And here Bowling has a point. The council is unable to agree on candidates for three posts and has gone back to square one in every case, including its search for a new director of Youth Services, even though one of the two finalists for the position remains available to take the job.
Another vacant position is that of development director, a position created originally to function as a quasi-city manager at a time the council had no faith in the management abilities of the then-mayor. It is a position, ironically, that would never have been needed in the first place had the council at the time not ignored the will of the voters and had implemented the results of a referendum calling for a council-manager form of government.
Yet, as we see, a council-manager government would be no panacea. Could this council even agree on hiring a city manager? Could it keep one if it did?
The mayor and council members all complain of a lack of communication. Perhaps this wouldn’t be the case if the communication could remain civil, or maybe it’s not civil because they haven’t had enough practice. Whatever the case, the mayor and council all need to learn to show professionalism for the city’s sake, regardless of how much longer any of them remain in office.
