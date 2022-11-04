This Sunday at 2 a.m. local time, Daylight Saving Time will end. Alabamians, along with most other Americans who live in states that observe DST, will get back the hour of sleep they lost springing forward last spring.
Apart from engaging in the semiannual ritual of adjusting our clocks — at least those devices not smart enough to adjust themselves — people are again debating whether all of this bother is even necessary.
South of the border, they’ve decided it’s not. Mexico, or most of it anyway, is saying “no mas” to Daylight Saving Time, which there is called “summer time.” Only two Mexican states will retain summer time.
“The outliers to Mexico’s schedule are the northern state of Sonora, which follows Arizona’s specific schedule, and Quintana Roo, which keeps American daylight saving time to ease the experience of tourists at Cancun resorts,” explained The Guardian newspaper.
Like many countries that have abandoned time changes, or are considering doing so, Mexico has found the benefits of DST under any name are greatly exaggerated — and possibly overwhelmed by the costs.
According to The Guardian: “One study, published by the National Autonomous University of Mexico, found that summer time only saved the country 0.16% in energy costs per year, and led to various negative side effects among the population, such as difficulty paying attention at work and school.”
In the U.S., the winds have been blowing in the opposite direction, in favor of making DST permanent. The U.S. Senate has already passed legislation that would do just that, and the Alabama Legislature has passed a law that would ensure Alabama switched to permanent DST if allowed to do so by the federal government.
All of that, however, is on hold. The U.S. House shows no indication it is eager to make DST permanent. While that disappoints those who want to get rid of the time changes, it gives hope to those who seek to make Standard Time permanent instead, and who have gotten renewed energy from Mexico’s decision to go that route.
Boston Globe columnist Jeff Jacoby was practically jubilant: “As regular readers may know, I am firmly of the view that daylight saving time stinks. It is an anachronism that never lived up to the claims made by its promoters. It does not save energy or reduce the demand for electricity.
“It is opposed by a majority of the American public. In most of the world it is nonexistent. Worst of all, it is bad for human health.”
Jacoby raises a lot of excellent points. The energy savings of DST are mixed at best, depend on region and have changed with technology. The effect on sleep is pretty clear. Sleep experts seem almost uniform in the belief time changes are bad for your health, and if they prefer one over the other, tend to pick Standard Time over DST.
After we fall back this Sunday, Congress should take time away from its partisan bickering to consider making Standard Time permanent.
