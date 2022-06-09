Morgan County’s government and business leaders need to make sure the county isn’t an afterthought for whoever ends up representing the 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The two Republicans heading into the June 21 runoff election both hale from Madison County. Dale Strong is the current chairman of the Madison County Commission. Casey Wardynski, a retired colonel and former assistant secretary of the Army under President Donald Trump, is a former Huntsville City Schools superintendent.
The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton of Decatur in November. A victory by Warner-Stanton in the general election would obviously give Morgan County its strongest voice in Washington, but given the district’s partisan leanings, county leaders can’t count on a Democratic victory.
That means making sure the two Republican contenders, who have spent their time in government focused on Madison County, realize there is a larger district beyond its boundaries.
Madison County, with an estimated population of more than 395,000 and home to the state’s newly largest city in Huntsville, is obviously going to be the 5th District’s center of political gravity. (Morgan County’s population, according to the latest estimate, is 123,668.) The last person the 5th District sent to Washington who was not from Huntsville was Ronnie Flippo of Florence, who was in office from 1977-91. The congressional map has changed a lot since then.
Flippo’s successor was Bud Cramer, a former Madison County district attorney. Cramer’s successor was Parker Griffith, a physician and businessman from Madison County. All were Democrats until Griffith switched parties only to lose to Mo Brooks in the subsequent Republican primary. Brooks, like Strong, was a Madison County commissioner.
Party identification matters in the 5th District, but not as much as geography. Morgan leaders need to make sure the GOP candidates realize we’re all in this together.
For his part, Wardynski has campaigned some in Morgan County. He participated in a debate held in Decatur and was a speaker at the county’s Memorial Day commemoration.
Strong hasn’t spent time campaigning here yet, but he is aware of some of Morgan County’s concerns.
The Athens State graduate said he would push to obtain funding for a Tennessee River bridge from near Ingalls Harbor to Limestone County.
“People are seeing that another bridge is warranted, and I think with the growth of Morgan and Decatur we need to start working on that now,” he said.
Morgan County has gotten used to being largely ignored by our representative in the U.S. House. Rep. Brooks, who is in the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate, not only ignores Morgan County, he barely pays attention to Madison County. His major focus in office has been appearing on conservative TV channels. That has left the job of representing the interests of District 5 to others, such as retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.
Hopefully District 5 in general and Morgan County in particular will have better representation in the future. Now is the time for county leaders to make sure the contenders for the District 5 seat remember we’re here.
Morgan County may not be politically powerful enough to get one of its own in the District 5 seat, but it can certainly swing an election from one candidate to another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.