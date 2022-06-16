Summer doesn’t officially begin until Tuesday, but with temperatures in the upper 90s and flirting with 100 — and heat indexes well into triple digits — it certainly feels like summer has gotten a head start.
Last year, Decatur topped out at 95 degrees in the dog days of August. This year, we’ve already topped that, reaching 97 on Monday, with more hot weather ahead.
“Saturday and Sunday we will cool off a little bit, maybe in the 88- to 92-degree range,” Dan Dixon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, told The Daily on Tuesday. “We’ll be back up probably into the 95- to 100-degree range [next] Monday and Tuesday.”
The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to cut back on their electrical usage because of the high demand from air conditioners and other cooling. That means waiting until after sundown, when the temperatures decline and less electricity is needed for cooling, to run appliances like dishwashers, washing machines, dryers and ovens.
This is all precautionary. TVA hasn’t warned of brownouts or blackouts. But we’ve seen from afar what extreme weather can do to an electrical grid — for example in Texas and California, two states that have charted their own paths with sometimes catastrophic results.
Still the long-term future of the electrical power grid is a concern. Imagine adding to its current load every car and truck you see on the road. If electric vehicles are the future, the electrical infrastructure will have to accommodate them.
The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed last year by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden includes $65 billion for upgrading the nation’s power grid.
“The $65 billion will go toward investments in enhancing grid reliability and resilience, expanding and upgrading transmission lines, improving grid flexibility with demand response and distributed energy resources, and boosting cybersecurity,” according to the Alliance to Save Energy. “For American households, these investments should translate into fewer and shorter blackouts, cheaper energy costs, and a cleaner environment.”
It remains to be seen how much of these intentions turn into results. We’ve seen infrastructure spending that has made a visible impact — the signs of Rebuild Alabama road and bridge improvements are everywhere. Improving the electrical grid won’t be as visible. Indeed, if successful, it will be most noticeable not by what we see but what we don’t see: prolonged blackouts and other disruptions to everyday life. Electricity is one of those things you don’t think about until suddenly it isn’t there.
Extreme heat doesn’t tax only the power grid. It taxes us, too, and our pets.
During weather like this, it’s important that outdoor pets have access to plenty of water and ways to keep cool. Dogs, for example, don’t sweat and have to pant to keep cool, and extreme heat is no better for cats, no matter how much they love to sleep in sunbeams.
People spending time outside — especially on the job — need to use caution, too. That means drinking lots of fluids, taking breaks and being aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
We have a long, hot summer ahead, and it’s already given us a taste of what’s to come.
