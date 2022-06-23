Anyone expecting U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks to be gracious in defeat probably hasn’t been following his political career.
Tuesday night, the 12-term congressman representing Alabama’s 5th District lost his bid to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. It wasn’t close.
In complete but unofficial results, Katie Britt, one of Shelby’s former staff members, defeated Brooks nearly 2-1 — 252,877 (63%) to 148,420 (37%). Britt even narrowly defeated Brooks in Brooks’ home county. She won Madison County 51.26% to 48.74%. She also won Morgan and Limestone counties, both of which Brooks had represented in the U.S. House.
Candidates from the Tennessee Valley traditionally find it almost impossible to win statewide elected office. But Brooks couldn’t even win in his own backyard.
Perhaps he would have performed better had he actually spent more of his time in Congress attending to the needs of his backyard instead of grandstanding on national cable TV shows and conservative talk radio.
Nevertheless, Brooks knew who to blame for his defeat: the voters.
“If America and Alabama voters don’t get smarter, there’s no point in having elections,” Brooks said after conceding defeat Tuesday night, according to WAAY-31.
Brooks was no more gracious to the candidate who defeated him — trying to pass off the career Republican as, of course, really a Democrat. And he took a parting shot at those who think America should be, as it has been for most of its history, a land of opportunity for those who seek to come here to better their lives, their children’s lives and the lives of those of us who are already here.
“Congratulations to the Democrats. They now have two nominees in the general election,” Brooks said. “Another group I’d be remiss if I did not congratulate are special interest groups generally and more specifically the special interest groups that support open borders and cheap foreign labor. They worked hard for their values.”
Ironically, the one person Brooks didn’t mention was the man around whom “MAGA Mo” built his entire campaign — former President Donald Trump.
Trump had endorsed Brooks, only to take back his endorsement as soon as Brooks looked like he would lose. When Brooks recovered enough to squeak into the runoff with Britt, Brooks again sought Trump’s endorsement, but Trump endorsed Britt instead.
Less than a year ago, Trump derided Britt as the “assistant” to “the RINO Senator from Alabama,” meaning Shelby. But endorsing Britt in the end did two things for Trump: It gave him an easy win to boost his “winning percentage” and it stuck another knife in Brooks’ back.
Brooks revved up the crowd that went on to riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Brooks backed Trump’s lie that he really won the 2020 presidential election. Brooks promoted the idea there was massive election fraud when there wasn’t. But Brooks committed the unpardonable sin in Trump’s eyes of saying that, despite it all, Trump and Trump’s supporters should move on.
Brooks made the classic mistake that all who get close to Trump make — not realizing that Trump’s idea of loyalty goes only one way. Trump demands loyalty; he doesn’t give it.
Perhaps that is a fitting end for Brooks’ political career, which his loss Tuesday likely is. Brooks demanded the loyalty of his constituents, but offered little in return, leaving the dirty business of representing the folks back home to Shelby and even next-door District 4 Congressman Robert Aderholt of Haleyville.
Brooks’ tone of bitter selfishness is a fitting summation for his political career, which has always been about finding and attacking enemies, real or imagined — while offering next to nothing to those he was supposed to represent.
