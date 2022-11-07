The Supreme Court’s stay of a congressional demand for Donald Trump’s taxes is almost certainly the final nail in the coffin of Democrats’ efforts to investigate the former president’s finances. If — as is widely expected — Republicans take control of the House in next week’s midterm election, the demand could be withdrawn before the documents are handed over. The court is likely to rule against Trump before the new Congress takes office on Jan. 3, 2023, but he will realistically be able to stonewall until then — and avoid meaningful consequences.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Harvard University, he is author, most recently, of “The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery and the Refounding of America.”

