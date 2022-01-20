It's easy to distinguish those activists who take climate change seriously from those who don't.
Those who don't preach nothing but carbon austerity — cutting carbon emissions from business, transportation and industry to "net zero" — and replacing it with "sustainable energy" such as wind, solar or geothermal.
Those who take global warming seriously know that's wishful thinking without at least one other element: nuclear power.
"At this point in time, I don't see a path that gets us there without preserving the existing fleet and building new nuclear," said Jeff Lyash, president and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority. "And that's after having maximized the amount of solar we can build in the system."
TVA has invested heavily in a green-energy future, operating three nuclear plants, including Browns Ferry in Limestone County, as well as its more recent investments in solar.
Currently, TVA's power generation comes 39% from nuclear, 19% coal, 26% natural gas, 11% hydro, 3% wind and solar and 1% what the utility calls "energy efficiency."
Nuclear power is the most significant piece of the puzzle. TVA would need roughly 40 times its current wind and solar power generation to match what it currently produces at its nuclear power plants.
There is growing realization that nuclear power has to be part of the move away from fossil fuels.
According to an Associated Press survey, about two-thirds of U.S. states say "nuclear, in one fashion or another, will help take the place of fossil fuels. The momentum building behind nuclear power could lead to the first expansion of nuclear reactor construction in the U.S. in more than three decades."
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told the AP that the administration wants to get to zero-carbon electricity, and "that means nuclear, that means hydropower, that means geothermal, that means obviously wind on and offshore, that means solar."
One element of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law last year is the $2.5 billion it dedicates to advanced reactor demonstration projects, which the administration hopes will lead to safer, smaller-scale nuclear power generation.
More nuclear power research is welcome, but it's also a distraction. We already know how to produce nuclear power efficiently and safely. For all the worries about radiation, U.S. nuclear power remains one of the safest forms of power generation, especially when you compare its health impact on the average person to the emissions generated from coal, oil and other fossil fuels.
Still, one-third of states are not looking to nuclear, and that includes the most populous: California, which is planning to close its last nuclear power plant, Diablo Canyon, in 2025.
Greater reliance on nuclear will entail some hard political decisions, such as finding a place to dispose of spent nuclear fuel. We know the local places to do that: the middle of nowhere. But it turns out even "nowhere" has powerful lobbies in Congress to say, "not in my backyard."
There is a phobia related to nuclear power, born of the disasters at Chernobyl and Fukushima, but not strictly relevant to the way nuclear power plants are designed and built in the U.S. Nor does it stand up to the long record of safe dependable nuclear power use elsewhere, such as in France, which is expanding its nuclear power capabilities.
Germany, for example, has given in to the anti-nuclear hysteria at a cost of being even more dependent on fossil fuels from Russia.
It is worth noting that Three Mile Island, the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, produced no evidence of adverse health effects. The same is not true of fossil fuels.
