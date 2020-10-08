The COVID-19 pandemic has not lessened the need for charitable and volunteer organizations in the Tennessee Valley. Instead, it has made them all the more vital.
The pandemic, the lockdown followed by the quasi-lockdown, the added costs to businesses, schools and health providers, and the rise in unemployment have all taken their toll, in addition to the human toll of the virus, which so far has infected at least 161,418 Alabamians that we know of and killed 2,601, as of Wednesday.
There is also the psychological toll of people shut in away from friends and family, children separated from their classmates, and individuals and families put out of work or unable to pay this month’s rent.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is engaged in a game of chicken with Congress over a new round of relief measures, first calling off all negotiations on a relief bill until after the election, then tweeting support for half-measures he knows — or should know — are a non-starter with the House leadership.
So, the burden for relief increasingly falls on the volunteer sector, those who give freely of their time and money to help the less fortunate.
Yet groups such as United Way, the Salvation Army and others are not immune to the pandemic. They must cope with it just as we all do. This has made their task all the more difficult even as the need for the help and services they provide increases.
“It’s a difficult time to raise money,” local Salvation Army corps officer Richard Watts told The Daily.
“We haven’t cut services,” he said. “Our biggest challenge is to make sure we had resources to meet the needs and operate safely with social distancing, masks, gloves.”
Yet the organization has trimmed the hours at its thrift stores in Decatur and Athens, which means less money coming in and fewer supplies going out.
“We usually generate about $120,000 to $150,000 a year in sales at the stores,” Watts said. “We’ve lost about a third of that.”
Other groups have also felt the pinch, especially as they have had to cancel or postpone many of their fundraising events or shift them to a virtual environment.
Yet the need isn’t going anywhere. The Alabama Gulf Coast has already felt the destructive force of one hurricane this season, and another, Hurricane Delta, is on the way.
Although delayed, one fundraiser is going forward in a little more than two weeks.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Ride will take place Oct. 24, starting at 8 a.m. And launching, as usual, from The Decatur Daily parking lot at 201 First Ave. S.E.
Apart from social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures, one change this year is the rides will be shorter: 64, 50 and 30 miles.
The Red Kettle Rides will kickstart fundraising for the Salvation Army as we head into the holiday season. The group will also have its traditional bell ringers, where allowed. And they will be just one of many groups raising money, collecting clothes and toys, serving meals, and so forth during the Christmas season.
Need, unfortunately, never goes into lockdown. So it is incumbent upon those who can to help out, even and especially during a pandemic.
