Alabama’s primary election will be held May 24, and your participation is essential.
Voting is paramount to democracy. Casting ballots gives every voter a voice in government, and it allows us a way to hold our elected officials accountable.
Historically, voter turnout is highest during presidential elections, but wanes during midterm and primary elections.
There are a host of tired arguments against voting in these elections. It’s only a primary, and it’s not as important as the general election. It’s just a vote featuring a bunch of no-name candidates vying for party favor, so why not wait until the party’s choice is made to get involved?
But consider this: Allowing a very small percentage of the voters to decide which candidates will be the flag bearers for each party in the general election is fraught with danger. It essentially means a small group of the most strident, partisan voters drive the political agendas and shape policy at all levels of government.
Showing up to vote for the primary is the first step in preventing that from happening.
There are enough local elections on the primary to get the attention of voters.
Those planning to vote on May 24 must keep the state’s crossover voting rules in mind.
When you show up for the primary election, you will be asked to designate what party you will be voting for. Once you declare a party preference, you must stick with it in any runoffs that are necessary after the primary election.
After the June runoffs, voters can, however, cast a ballot for whomever they want in the general election.
Also, if you don’t vote in the primary election, you can choose either a Democratic or a Republican ballot in a runoff election.
Here are some key dates to keep in mind as we head toward the primary election:
May 19: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.
May 23: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand.
May 24: Absentee ballots must be returned by mail no later than noon.
Primary runoff elections (if necessary) will be held June 21.
All responsible citizens should vote in the primary election because it sets the foundations for local and state representation.
