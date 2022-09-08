Getting to destinations in downtown Decatur and finding a parking space when you arrive are going to be a bit more difficult for the next year or so. But hopefully the end result will be worth the inconvenience.
The southeast corner of East Moulton Street and First Avenue is the junction of two of downtown’s main thoroughfares. Moulton Street in particular is a major east-west artery for the city. But it’s also the site of three major construction projects: a new hotel, a parking garage with retail spaces and a dorm building for the nearby Alabama Center for the Arts. All three are now underway, with constructions crews this week starting on ripping apart the parking lot that will be the site of the parking garage.
The garage eventually will add parking capacity to downtown, but in the meantime, it will cost parking spaces. The hotel and 230-space parking deck are scheduled to be finished by May while the dorm’s target completion date is fall 2023.
Construction will be in full swing during some of the downtown’s major gatherings. September and October’s 3rd Fridays are still ahead, as are the annual Christmas parade, the Decatur and Austin homecoming parades and, early next year, the mini Mardis Gras of the Carnegie Carnival.
All this may lead people coming downtown to utter a few four-letter words. But the real four-letter word for the next year or so is “cope.”
Residents and visitors will have to cope for the time being, while these new projects continue the revitalization effort that has transformed downtown for the better.
Among those coping are downtown business owners, but they know this is the price of progress.
“Progress is painful,” said Tina Hall, co-owner of The Brick Deli at Moulton Street and First Avenue, but, “Everybody’s real excited,” she said of downtown business owners. “Just like the pandemic, we all know we have to do what we’ve got to do to stay busy. There are things I’m sure we will add or change to adjust.”
Decatur’s downtown might be the most concentrated construction zone, but it is hardly the only one. Construction continues on Alabama 20 eastbound toward Huntsville on an overpass that will cross the highway and — city leaders hope — spur development in the Decatur-annexed portion of Limestone County that has so far resisted development efforts.
We may not be able to predict the form it will take, but it’s a virtual certainty some sort of development must come to the area around and west of Interstates 65 and 565 heading toward Decatur, if for no other reason than all of the other interstate exits from Priceville to the Tennessee state line are already developing.
The massive Buc-ee’s fuel station and convenience store at I-65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road in Tanner is expected to open before the end of the year, and the I-65/U.S. 72 exit has long been bustling (and is soon to get a Whataburger) and commercial development at the long dormant exit north of Athens has been spurred by the new Athens High School and the residential development that is going up nearby.
Put simply, it’s I-65 and I-565’s long overdue turn.
That’s not even taking into consideration planned and underway projects on U.S. 31, including the Sixth Avenue streetscape.
So there is more growth to come, and with it, more blocked streets, detours and that four-letter word, cope. It will be worth it.
