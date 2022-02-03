No one wants to live in a world without police, which is why foolish crusades to “defund the police,” while implemented nowhere, have proved political poison virtually everywhere.
Police have an important role to play. Sometimes they are indeed the “thin blue line” protecting us from those who have no respect for the rights of others. Thus, police are entrusted with powers the rest of us don’t have.
And it’s exactly because society entrusts police with extraordinary powers that we demand officers be adequately trained to use those powers properly. We hold them to a higher standard befitting their greater powers and responsibilities.
With that in mind, it’s troubling to see one of the nation’s largest police organizations arguing that officers should be held not to a higher standard than the rest of us, but a lower one.
The National Fraternal Order of Police has filed an amicus brief in the case of former Huntsville police officer William Ben Darby, who was convicted last year of murder for shooting and killing a suicidal man.
The FOP is asking an appeals court to overturn Darby’s conviction on the grounds that on-duty police should be judged on different standards than civilians when arguing self-defense.
It is the same argument being put forth by Darby’s own attorneys as they attempt to overturn their client’s conviction.
“Because Mr. Darby’s actions were reasonable, no just and reasonable jury could or would have convicted Mr. Darby of murder,” his attorneys wrote. “This case constitutes precisely the sort of gross miscarriage of justice in which a motion for new trial must be granted on the basis that the great weight of the evidence does not support the verdict.”
This is circular logic: No reasonable jury could have found Darby’s actions unreasonable because his actions were reasonable.
Of course, the appeal ignores the fact that the other officers on the scene also deemed Darby’s actions to be unreasonable, but that is almost beside the point. What Darby’s lawyers and the FOP are arguing is that the standards for justified use of force that apply to everyone else do not apply to Darby because he is a police officer. Certainly this is true, but they are arguing that police officers, with all of their training, should be held not to a higher standard but to a lesser one.
“Based on the information he possessed, Mr. Darby acted reasonable in defense of himself and his fellow officers. He acted in compliance with his training and the directives establishing the protocols for the use of force by (Huntsville Police Department) officers,” the attorneys wrote in their appeal.
If so, this a damning indictment of Huntsville police training, but, again, the other officers on the scene acted appropriately, and disputed Darby’s actions. Yet it was they, not Darby, who were sent for remedial training after the incident in which Darby killed Huntsville man Jeff Parker.
We demand a lot of law enforcement, and with good reason. They hold in their hands the power of life and death. Perhaps they are not paid enough for their responsibilities. That’s a fair argument. But it is not a fair argument that they be held to a lower standard than the rest of us. Enforcing the law does not make one above the law.
