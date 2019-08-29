Serious political discussion in the United States is taking a backseat to grandstanding and attention-seeking stunts.
Perhaps it has always been this way to a degree; any “golden age” of political civility is largely the product of fuzzy memories. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t expect better of our elected politicians and ourselves.
Case in point: The Alabama Republican Party has passed a resolution calling upon the state’s congressional delegation to work for the expulsion of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar from the U.S. House.
Omar is a controversial and polarizing figure to be sure. But why should Alabama Republicans care who Minnesotans elect to represent them? Imagine the reaction of Alabama Republicans if the Minnesota Democratic Party called on its congressmen to work to expel Rep. Mo Brooks? They would first be outraged and then laugh it off.
All the Alabama GOP’s resolution has done is make Alabama look silly.
Omar responded by going right for the obvious target: Roy Moore and the charges of sexually related misconduct that have been leveled against him.
Moore is again running for the U.S. Senate seat he narrowly lost to Democratic candidate Doug Jones. Of course, Moore wasn’t going to take Omar’s attack lying down.
In a statement his campaign issued Wednesday, Moore called Omar “an avowed Muslim,” as if being a Muslim were a crime, and echoed earlier comments by President Donald Trump: “President Trump was right, she should go back to Somalia from whence she came.”
Leave it to Moore to take an already absurd situation and turn it nasty. It’s cliché to say the United States is a “nation of immigrants,” but it’s no less true for that. We or our ancestors all came here from elsewhere. The taunt of “go back where you came from” is no more than a cynical attempt to deny some Americans their right to be American.
Omar’s rhetoric has, at times, crossed the line. She is often her own worst enemy. Left to her own devices, she might be her own undoing, as well. That the Alabama Republican Party would go out of its way to attack her, making her, in effect, a political martyr, is an indication they don’t really want her expelled from the House at all.
She’s much more valuable to them in office, as a target, when they want to stir things up.
What is lost in all of this, apart from the nation’s dignity? The real issues.
We can’t actually discuss the United States’ relationship with Israel, its role in trying to bring peace to the Middle East or any other serious issues because everything devolves into name-calling, with the rhetoric often becoming or at least verging on the anti-Semitic or anti-Muslim.
Maybe there is no golden age of civility to return to, but we can do a lot better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.