There are certain rules of thumb in politics. One of those is that the party that holds the White House traditionally loses seats in Congress in the midterm election.
With the U.S. Senate already split 50/50 between Republicans and Democrats, and Vice President Kamala Harris having to serve as the tiebreaker, control of the Senate should be Republicans’ for the taking.
That the Senate’s fate seems to be a tossup just a month out from Election Day speaks volumes about the quality of the Republicans’ candidates — and no one has filled more pages in that volume than the GOP’s U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, Herschel Walker.
Walker is a longtime friend of former President Donald Trump, having played for Trump’s football team in the original USFL. He also has other things in common with Trump, such as a lack of political experience and a campaign based almost entirely on name recognition and personality.
Walker, whose main claim to fame is his Heisman-winning stint at the University of Georgia, won the Republican primary easily while never facing any tough questions. That is not the case now.
On Monday, The Daily Beast broke a story that Walker, who is running as a staunchly anti-abortion candidate, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009.
Walker denies the charge and has threatened to sue The Daily Beast, but The Daily Beast lays out a compelling case, including a receipt showing the woman’s $575 payment for the abortion, a get-well card from Walker, and the woman’s bank records showing a deposit of $700 from Walker dated five days after the abortion receipt.
All of this comes after Walker, who has long railed against absentee fathers, had to acknowledge that he had three children in addition to the one son he often talks about.
An earlier report in The Daily Beast found Walker had lied even to his own campaign staff about the unacknowledged children.
“Emails and texts show advisers discussing how they don’t trust Walker — both to tell the truth to them and to handle campaign events properly — and harboring concerns that he isn’t mentally fit for the job,” the news outlet reported. “He spouts falsehoods ‘like he’s breathing,’ this adviser said — so much so that his own campaign stopped believing him long ago. … Three people interviewed for this article independently called him a ‘pathological liar.’”
It’s clear Walker’s fellow Republicans don’t believe him now regarding the abortion. Instead, many are making excuses. Radio and TV host Dana Loesch put it bluntly: “I don’t care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles. I want control of the Senate.”
Walker is hardly alone. Republican Senate candidates like Blake Masters in Arizona and Don Bolduc in New Hampshire are trailing in races where Republicans should be notching wins. The races in Ohio and North Carolina are closer than they should be. And celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz still has a chance in Pennsylvania only because there the Democrats nominated a candidate in John Fetterman who is as flawed as Oz is.
The electoral map still favors Republicans, who have more potential seats to gain and fewer to lose.
“Nevada, where Republican Adam Laxalt has a narrow lead in polls over Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto, is swiftly coming into view as his party’s best opportunity to pick up a seat,” reports The Boston Globe. “Laxalt cuts a more typical political figure — he is a former Nevada attorney general whose grandfather was governor and a senator from the state.”
The U.S. Senate has been called the world’s greatest deliberative body, but Republicans have, under Trump’s sway, tried to retake it with a slate of celebrity amateurs who have no experience at lower levels of politics. Now they risk losing it all.
