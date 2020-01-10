Decatur welcomed the new year with a bang. A lot of bangs, to be precise.
The sky above downtown lit up with fireworks, as residents and visitors from surrounding communities bid adieu to 2019 and said hello to 2020 and the Roaring ’20s of the 21st century.
The fireworks display capped a night of festivities put on by Jerraud Powers’ nonprofit Team Freeze Foundation.
Many Decatur residents visited the event along Second Avenue between Moulton Street and Lee Street.
“We were very pleased with the turnout,” said Heather Wright, CFO and board member of Team Freeze.
Nearby restaurants also reported the event increased their business.
“We definitely benefited from it,” said John Mullican, a co-owner of Steakdown Decatur. “It was a good crowd.”
He said there was a jubilant vibe as Second Avenue filled during the evening.
“A nice DJ out there played dance music, so everybody was getting out in the middle of the street dancing,” Mullican said. “Jerraud was going around to all the restaurants, meeting and greeting, thanking them for coming out.”
Powers is a Decatur native who has made good but has never forgotten where he came from. Ten years ago, the former Decatur High School and Auburn University football player at cornerback was in his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts. In 2017, after stops at the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens, he hung up his helmet and cleats.
But he didn’t retire from giving back to his hometown community.
“Team Freeze is a really a group of myself and some friends,” Powers told The Daily in a 2016 interview. “... We’ve quietly done some things to help in the community. Now, we are starting to go more public to get more people involved in helping others. ... We want to do whatever we can do to help.”
The New Year’s Eve block party, complete with music and fireworks, has been Team Freeze’s most “more public” event yet.
Wright said that even after expenses, which included about $5,000 for fireworks, the event raised about $10,000 for the foundation’s Operation Help, which assists struggling families.
Money came in through sponsorships and a cocktail party/silent auction at the Princess Theatre.
Not only did the organization raise money for its programs to assist struggling families, it inaugurated what we hope will become an annual event that will bring people to downtown and raise Decatur’s profile in the Tennessee Valley.
Wright said Team Freeze plans to bring back the event to welcome in 2021, and it has the potential to become a Decatur tradition.
Meanwhile, Powers has emerged as a role model not just for youngsters, especially those looking to pursue careers in sports, but for the entire community.
He shows there’s more to football than football, and he shows there are many ways to give back.
