Personal fireworks are popular — if you don’t mind paying for them.
Consumer fireworks face the same inflationary and supply issues as most everything else. They’ve also surged in popularity, thanks to the COVID pandemic that led to many canceled professional fireworks displays over the past couple of years. Now those big shows are back, but local retailers say their customers still have the itch to shoot off some fireworks of their own.
As always, however, consumer fireworks, no matter how much fun they are to watch and set off, raise safety and legal issues.
It’s against the law to shoot off fireworks within the city limits, pretty much no matter where you live, and Decatur is no exception. Local police will spend much of this weekend responding to calls about illegal fireworks going off in residential neighborhoods.
From an enforcement standpoint, this is pretty much a game of whack-a-mole. When Americans are celebrating a holiday founded on rebellion and steeped in acts of civil disobedience like the Boston Tea Party, there’s no telling many of them not to shoot off fireworks — no matter what the law says.
But there is good reason for these laws, especially in cities. An errant firework can easily start a fire that can threaten or destroy neighbors’ homes and safety.
“An estimated 19,500 fires started by fireworks were reported to local U.S. fire departments in 2018,” according to the Fire Protection Association. “These fires caused five civilian deaths, 46 civilian injuries, and $105 million in direct property damage. … Only nine percent of the fireworks fires were structure fires; but, these incidents accounted for almost all of the fire deaths, three-quarters (74 percent) of the fire injuries, and 45 percent of the fire property damage.”
The National Safety Council tells people they shouldn’t shoot off fireworks on their own under any circumstances, but at least they realize that is a losing battle — like telling Patrick Henry he shouldn’t give fiery speeches calling King George III a tyrant.
So, the NSC offers the following safety tips for those who do choose to stage their own backyard fireworks displays, where legal to do so:
• Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.
• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eye wear.
• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
• Never light them indoors.
• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.
• Never ignite devices in a container.
• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.
• Never use illegal fireworks.
Independence Day is best enjoyed at the park, in the backyard or out by the river. It is not best spent in an emergency room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.