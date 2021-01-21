Joseph R. Biden Jr. is now the 46th president of the United States.
Few presidents since Franklin D. Roosevelt have come to the presidency during more tumultuous times. Arguably only Richard Nixon in 1969 — inheriting the Vietnam War, civil unrest and racial strife far in excess of what we have now, and the Cold War — faced a more daunting task.
Biden comes to a presidency facing challenges at home and abroad. At home, there is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 400,000 Americans to date, taxed the nation’s medical infrastructure and led to shutdowns and partial shutdowns that, while arguably necessary especially in the short term, have crippled much of the economy, especially in the service sector.
People have lost jobs or seen their income decline. Small businesses, especially restaurants, have been devastated, many closing forever. Renters can’t pay their rent and landlords are losing cash flow while most of their expenses remain unchanged.
Getting COVID-19 under control is the first and foremost priority for the new administration, because until the country’s literal and economic health is stabilized, little else is possible.
After that, simply pick a priority. There’s improving the nation’s infrastructure, which for all the talk of the past four years has gone neglected. There’s police reform, which never even got a proper hearing during the last Congress. And then there’s immigration reform, which has lingered since the administration of George W. Bush only to be sabotaged by Biden’s predecessor.
Biden is setting lofty goals when it comes to re-engaging with the rest of the world. A confident nation stands tall among its peers and cares about global welfare.
Biden’s Day 1 immigration proposal, which calls for creating a path to citizenship for the country’s 11 million undocumented immigrants, is an ambitious start. He should also set about getting the United States back into the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the sweeping Asian free-trade agreement backed by President Barack Obama. Biden has so far resisted rejoining TPP as it currently stands, but doing so would not only display national confidence and be a boon for the U.S. economy, it would also counteract China’s growing influence in the region — and it would do so with trade, not saber rattling.
Yet whatever his ambitions, President Biden will have to get them through a 50-50 U.S. Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris will always have to be on call to break potential ties.
Played correctly, the Senate’s 50-50 split could be to Biden’s advantage, if he can forge a bipartisan centrist coalition that rejects both the populism of the left and the populism of the right for policies that promote America’s dynamic market economy while providing a safety net and a second chance for those whose lives are disrupted by the creative destruction of the capitalist system.
Biden’s victory in the November general election was a triumph over populists. His victory in the Democratic primaries was a triumph over “democratic socialism.” Biden should govern accordingly.
This will not be easy. The Senate could easy revert to gridlock or simple pork-barrel politics. The latter is especially likely given that one of the divided Senate’s power brokers will be West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who would like to carry on his predecessor Robert Byrd’s tradition of offering up his support in exchange for moving large portions of the federal government to his state.
We shall soon see if Biden’s decades of experience in the Senate can pay off, or if instead Biden’s decades of seeking the presidency make him like the dog who finally caught the car:
Now that he’s finally got it, what will he do with it?
