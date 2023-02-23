The Issue

Democrats may not have much voice in the Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature, but Republicans could use some ideas to fix the state's beleaguered criminal justice system, and a Democratic representative has put forward proposals that could help.

In the Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature, proposals put forward by Democratic lawmakers normally stand little chance of a hearing, never mind passage. But the state House and Senate’s Republican majorities should give a fair hearing to proposals being advanced by Tuscaloosa Democrat Rep. Chris England.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.