In the Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature, proposals put forward by Democratic lawmakers normally stand little chance of a hearing, never mind passage. But the state House and Senate’s Republican majorities should give a fair hearing to proposals being advanced by Tuscaloosa Democrat Rep. Chris England.
England has pre-filed legislation for next month’s legislative regular session that he says will help fix the state’s “broken” criminal justice system.
That the state’s criminal justice system is broken is beyond argument. It is currently the subject of a federal lawsuit, and the U.S. Justice Department has argued in court filings that conditions in Alabama’s prisons amount to cruel and unusual punishment. The state is under a federal judge’s order to hire more staff to better oversee the state’s overcrowded prisons, but state efforts to increase hiring have thus far failed. The prison system has fewer jailers and other staff members now than when the judge first issued his order.
One of England’s proposals would reform the state’s parole system.
According to an Alabama Daily News analysis, “Data from the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles show a continued decline in the number of paroles approved for inmates, with 2017 and 2018 having parole grant rates of over 50%, whereas in 2020, that rate was less than 20%. The documents also show a growing racial disparity in which inmates are granted parole, with white inmates being granted parole during hearings at a rate of 24.7%, compared to just 11.5% in cases with Black inmates.”
England thinks setting down unambiguous guidelines for paroles will reverse those trends.
“For us, we have no basis to believe that the decisions that the board is making are based on things that are protecting public safety,” England said.
“If it’s just arbitrary decision-making without any real qualitative assessment of the person in front of you, then how do we know that that’s the right decision? And if it is the right decision, how do we replicate it if there’s no guidelines?”
England’s proposal has the interest of at least some Republican lawmakers.
“If (England’s) bill is like a standard-setting commission that sets those standards out and asks the Board of Pardons and Paroles to utilize those, or at least consider those and ... allows them to deviate from that but articulate a reason why, I basically think that’s a good idea,” said Rep. Jim Hill, R-Odenville, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee. “I think Chris England is a very bright guy, and when he does something, it’s generally well thought out and certainly deserving of being looked at and considered.”
England’s other bill would require a unanimous jury decision to sentence someone to death.
Currently, Alabama judges can impose a death sentence so long as at least 10 of 12 jurors vote to impose such a sentence. Alabama is one of only three states that allow death sentences when a jury is not unanimous. The other two are Missouri and Indiana. Legislation is pending that would make Florida the fourth.
But England makes a good point when he notes the disconnect between requiring a unanimous jury to convict someone of a crime but having a lesser requirement to take someone’s life.
“It is amazing to me that it’s easier to sentence someone to death than it is to convict them, and that is out of control,” England said.
The Legislature should give both of England’s bills the fair hearing they merit.
